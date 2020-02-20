Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR offers $150 million senior secured notes due in 2029 by DIAL

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, said on Thursday it has successfully priced tap of senior secured notes worth 150 million dollars due in 2029 (10 years bond) along with earlier senior secured notes of 350 million dollars.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:52 IST
GMR offers $150 million senior secured notes due in 2029 by DIAL
The proceeds will be utilised to partly finance the phase 3A expansion at Delhi airport. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, said on Thursday it has successfully priced tap of senior secured notes worth 150 million dollars due in 2029 (10 years bond) along with earlier senior secured notes of 350 million dollars. The notes have been priced at an effective interest rate of 5.343 per cent and have been oversubscribed by more than eight times. The proceeds will be utilised to partly finance the phase 3A expansion.

"This confidence of investors reinforces our ability to raise funds from international bond markets and reflects our continued effort to create value for our investors and raise capital for growth," said Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Corporate Chairman of GMR Group. "The successful pricing of offering underscores investors' confidence in GMR Group and credit strength of DIAL," he said in a statement.

DIAL is a joint venture company comprising the GMR Group, Airports Authority of India and Fraport AG. The project being developed by DIAL under the public-private partnership has been given the mandate to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the Delhi airport for 30 years with an option to extend it by another 30 years. GMR Group's airport portfolio has around 172 million passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising of India's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020