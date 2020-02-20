Phoenix Marketcity Kurla Announces Biggest Global Gourmet Destination Fest

MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai's favourite destination mall, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, consistently endeavors to curate the crème of experiences for its clientele. This month's Food Festival is yet another superlative affair that needs to be experienced to be believed. The Food Fest will serve up a veritable smorgasbord of scintillating musical events, activities and offers alongside a high-octane food carnival; all undoubtedly to satiate not just one's palate but all the five senses. It started on 5th February and will last till the end of the month.

Treat for the taste buds: Food Packages starting from Rs 399

Food Fest brings fantastic pocket-friendly opportunities to treat loved ones with elaborate meals at reasonable prices. A three-course meal starting at the incredibly budget-friendly price of Rs. 399 can be enjoyed at a variety of popular restaurants like Punjab Grill, Café Delhi Heights, Shizusan and many more. And the list is endless. So book the meal package on Dineout to ensure easeful confirmation, flavourful meals and, of course, memorable experiences.

The ultimate Food Carnival - Foodish Odyssey

The cherry on this gourmet cake is the Foodish Odyssey. A mindboggling extravaganza of over 60 cuisines from across the world, over 20 mouth-watering beverages, live music, drinking games, kid zones and rejuvenation zones all being held at the Dublin Square, Marketcity's massive European-themed al-fresco-styled event gallery.

To complement the carnival atmosphere, there are live performances scheduled with global artists and bands. Tickets for this larger-than-life carnival, hosted on the weekend of 22nd and 23rd February, can be reserved through Book My Show.

Superlative shopping

There are hundreds of brands at the luxurious mall, from premium to designer labels, across various categories including fashion, beauty, home décor, electronics, children's wear, sports and menswear, that have their latest collections which are sure to suit the lifestyle perfectly. If one want wardrobe for the year with haute dresses or trousers, zing up the accessories game with a metallic touch, surprise a loved one with a special gift or spruce up the home with a decorative knick-knack, the options are tremendous at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

So the time for waiting is over. Whatever the activity of choice - eating, drinking, attending live performances, dancing, playing, relaxing or shopping - indulge oneself with a visit to the favourite shopping paradise and live the best life. The biggest food carnival and the most luxurious shopping destination in the city are eager to welcome all.

Highlights:

• 22nd & 23rd February | The Foodish Odyssey - Mumbai's ultimate Food Carnival - Tickets available on Bookmyshow - https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/the-foodish-odyssey/ET00125838

• Barbeque Nation, Yoko Sizzlers & Butter Chicken Factory - Now open at the mall • 29th February - Baking Masterclass with celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani - Book a seat on Insider - https://insider.in/baking-101-masterclass-with-chef-rakhee-vaswani-feb29-2020/event

100+ dining options to choose from:

• Indigo Delicatessen

• Shizusan • Punjab Grill

• The Market Project by Pizza Express • Café Delhi Heights

• Chili's American Grill & Bar • The Irish House

• Bar Bar • Pop Tates

• Rainforest Resto Bar • Jamie's Pizzeria

• Cream Centre • Coffee Culture

• Chang & Co • and more

About Phoenix Marketcity:

Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers with the best international brands, offers, contests, and holistic shopping experience. Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events are regularly hosted. It is accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.

For further information on Phoenix Makrketicity, please visit;

http://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092948/Phoenix_Marketcity_Kurla.jpg

