BAE Systems annual earnings meet forecasts, sees more growth this year

British defense company BAE Systems posted annual earnings growth of 7%, in line with forecasts, and said that next year earnings would grow by a mid-single-digit percentage, boosted by a ramp-up in its activities in the United States.

Earnings per share came in at 45.8 pence for 2019, at the upper end of a forecast for a mid-single-digit rise on 2018's 42.9 pence, helped by improved operational performance and a slightly lower tax rate.

