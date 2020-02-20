UPDATE 1-Strong earnings help London stocks advance

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday, driven by a more than 8% surge in medical products maker Smith+Nephew, while a jump in price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com and electrical engineering firm Spectris helped midcaps outperform. The blue-chip index added 0.1%, with Smith+Nephew hitting an all-time high and helping the bourse fare better than the broader European benchmark.

The FTSE 250 rose 0.3%. Moneysupermarket.com, which said on Wednesday that its chief executive officer would step down, snapped a three-day losing streak and surged 8%. Spectris jumped 6% after its 2019 results. Both British benchmark indexes advanced even though a surge in coronavirus infections in South Korea stoked fears about a deepening health crisis and its economic implications.

Thursday's gains also followed China cutting its benchmark lending rate and minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showing that policymakers were cautiously optimistic about the economy. "Investors are making a number of significant assumptions that governments and central banks will be able to mitigate the effects of any disruption in the short and medium-term," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

"Time will tell whether that is a safe assumption to make, however in the absence of anywhere else to put one's money, the line of least resistance, for now, appears to be to buy stocks." Among other notable gainers on the main index were defense firm BAE Systems and lender Lloyds, both of which climbed 3% after their respective annual results.

Hewson called Lloyds' numbers "fairly encouraging", and said the bank looks to have put a scandal related to mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) behind it. However, the FTSE 100's gains were limited by 1.2%-5.4% falls in Imperial Brands, GlaxoSmithKline, and Unilever as the stocks traded without dividend entitlement.

Small-cap bathroom and kitchen products supplier Norcros slid 12% after it warned annual profit would miss market expectations and supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak would likely hit performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.