Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Strong earnings help London stocks advance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Strong earnings help London stocks advance
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday, driven by a more than 8% surge in medical products maker Smith+Nephew, while a jump in price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com and electrical engineering firm Spectris helped midcaps outperform. The blue-chip index added 0.1%, with Smith+Nephew hitting an all-time high and helping the bourse fare better than the broader European benchmark.

The FTSE 250 rose 0.3%. Moneysupermarket.com, which said on Wednesday that its chief executive officer would step down, snapped a three-day losing streak and surged 8%. Spectris jumped 6% after its 2019 results. Both British benchmark indexes advanced even though a surge in coronavirus infections in South Korea stoked fears about a deepening health crisis and its economic implications.

Thursday's gains also followed China cutting its benchmark lending rate and minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showing that policymakers were cautiously optimistic about the economy. "Investors are making a number of significant assumptions that governments and central banks will be able to mitigate the effects of any disruption in the short and medium-term," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

"Time will tell whether that is a safe assumption to make, however in the absence of anywhere else to put one's money, the line of least resistance, for now, appears to be to buy stocks." Among other notable gainers on the main index were defense firm BAE Systems and lender Lloyds, both of which climbed 3% after their respective annual results.

Hewson called Lloyds' numbers "fairly encouraging", and said the bank looks to have put a scandal related to mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) behind it. However, the FTSE 100's gains were limited by 1.2%-5.4% falls in Imperial Brands, GlaxoSmithKline, and Unilever as the stocks traded without dividend entitlement.

Small-cap bathroom and kitchen products supplier Norcros slid 12% after it warned annual profit would miss market expectations and supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak would likely hit performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...

Tunnel-boring work for E-W Metro to recommence soon: Official

Work for the citys East-West Metro corridor, which had come to a halt following an accidentlast year, will recommence soon, a senior KMRC official here said on Thursday.Tunnel-boring work was put on hold after a machine hit an aquifer on Au...

INSIGHT-'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Irans most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq.Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020