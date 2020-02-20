NMIMS Announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): NMIMS Deemed to be University announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020 - its official test for admissions for those who have appeared for 12th, to its various undergraduate and integrated degree programs across its constituent schools and campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Indore and Dhule. The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Sciences (NMIMS) Deemed to be University is a multi-campus, multi-discipline University with world-class infrastructure. It has always set its standards high when it comes to educating and shaping the minds of students - the torchbearers of our future.

Their consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty from top national and global institutes and strong industry linkages have placed NMIMS Deemed to be University amongst the nation's prime centres of educational excellence and research today. Admissions are now open for the following undergraduate courses: B Tech; BBA; B Com (Hons.); B Sc Finance; B Sc Economics; B Des (Humanising Technology); B A (Hons.); Liberal Arts and BBA Branding & Advertising.

The integrated courses that come under the purview of NMIMS-NPAT are MBA Tech (B Tech + MBA Tech); B Pharm + MBA (Pharma Tech). To give the students an added advantage and opportunity, they can attempt NMIMS-NPAT on both the exam dates. The best of the two scores would be considered for admission.

Just one NMIMS-NPAT exam opens up a plethora of education options for students standing on the threshold of a bright future. Applying to NMIMS-NPAT is a straightforward process and can be done within minutes. Follow these five simple steps

* Go to the website npat.in * Click on Apply Now and create an account

* Verify your account * Fill in the application form by clicking 'EDIT' button on the top

* Complete the form and submit * Pay the application fee and complete the process

Keep in mind these Important Dates: Last Date for Online Registration: April 30, 2020

