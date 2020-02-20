Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free education to girls my top priority: Odisha bizman

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world; these words of Nelson Mandela inspired an Odisha-based entrepreneur to provide free education to those who cannot afford it, especially girls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:29 IST
Free education to girls my top priority: Odisha bizman
Manmohan Panda. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world; these words of Nelson Mandela inspired an Odisha-based entrepreneur to provide free education to those who cannot afford it, especially girls. Meet the young entrepreneur Manmohan Panda who dedicatedly working to help underprivileged children and people of Odisha.

He has not only stepped forward to provide the best education to people of Odisha but also opened several companies in his region to provide bread and butter to a large section of the society. "Using my resources to educate and empower girls and women of my area tops my list of agenda", said Panda.

Manmohan also supports the budding entrepreneurs in the area by economically supporting them and giving them a direction whenever they are struck. With a plethora of ventures under his name, he is the helping hand to many across the nation. His small-town roots have never stopped him to dare and dream big but has also helped many more to achieve to convert his ideas from paper to reality.

At an age where most of his mates are still dwindling between career choices, Panda has not only achieved the heights of being an accomplished entrepreneur who has inspired infinite to dream big. Manmohan owns more than ten organisations that span from a hospitality chain to a media/film-making firm, from a real estate business to manufacturing, automobiles, upcoming multiplex.

All his organizations use environment-friendly techniques in every way they can, from eco-friendly energy usage to proper waste management everything is taken care of. "Just dreaming big is not enough, until you don't have the courage to pursue them", said Panda when asked to give a piece of advice to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

Panda has a flourished empire with several technology companies to his name like manufacturing of LPG cylinders, LPG pressure regulators and industrial valves and other engineering machinery, etc. The ladder of success was not easy to climb, Manmohan had to face all kinds of hardships, but it was his hard work and zeal that made him take up every opportunity like a challenge and channelize his strengths to reach a remarkable spot.

Being a partner with one of the biggest entertainment production and training houses in the nation, Institute of Creative Excellence Pvt Ltd (privilege partner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd), is not an easy affair. Not only this Manmohan is giving wings to a lot of pursuing creative minds with his company called Ashlesha motion pictures private Ltd. Adding a new script to India's business world Manmohan has given a new and fresh breeding ground to the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem. "I hope to strengthen our country's image across the globe with every small bit that I can achieve", added Panda.

When his area lacked a good place for people to stay, a place where people could cater to conferences, meetings, events, etc. Manmohan never waited for anyone to take the step towards development in his area, he builds an amazing hotel with all the up to date amenities. After reaching heights in the business world Manmohan now wants to give back to society, one such venture through which he brought a smile to many faces is Glaze India Foundation.

One of its kinds, the educational institutions nurtures and paves the way for many more Manmohan to raise and make a name for themselves and the region. The foundation imparts education free education to girls and economically backward students. Not only are these kids further given a chance to work in the various companies owned by Panda.

Glaze Retail a venture by Manmohan has a huge name when it comes to supplying hotel toiletries and house-keeping items to hospitals, hotels, and several small & big establishments in India as well as globally. Panda has been applauded for his deeds like Corporate Captain 2013 and 2015 (Govt. of Odisha), Face of the Year 2018, Business Tycoon of the Year-2019, Golden Indian of the Year 2018, to name a few, has become the role model to a huge chunk of people across the globe.

Manmohan believes that no entrepreneur is complete without his people. He takes pride in having a big happy family of employees who are the reason for his success today. Manmohan believes that your achievements are worthless if you are not helping more around you to achieve their dreams.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Kenya's Hellen Obiri steeling herself for Tokyo Olympics

Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri was exhausted and discouraged five months ago, after placing a disappointing fifth in the 10,000 meters race in Doha. She was almost too dispirited to defend her 5,000 meters world championship title.But she steel...

Urge Rajasthan govt to take immediate action: Rahul Gandhi on Nagaur incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident, where two Dalit men were brutally tortured for alleged theft.The recent video of two young Dalit men b...

Court summons Barua, Chauhan

The internal wrangling in Bengal Chess Association BCA took a legal twist after summon notices were to Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and secretary of All India Chess Federation AICF Bharat Singh Chauhan for libel and slander against Atanu Lahi...

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020