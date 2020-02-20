Museum showcasing legacy of L&T group set up in Chennai office

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI): Technology, engineering, construction major Larsen and Toubro has set up a museum at

its facility here with a display of milestones achieved by the company.

Larsen and Toubro opened the state-of-the-art digitally transformed corporate museum christened HHL Centre after

Larsen and Toubro's founder Henning Holck-Larsenn. "The revamped museum is the best example of immersive

storytelling using latest digital technology and platforms," a company statement said on Thursday.

Commenting on the corporate museum, Larsen and Toubro CEO and managing director SN Subrahmanyan said, "The museum is a

manifestation of all the key milestones the company has achieved."

"We trust that this will go into the annals of the corporate history of India and will become an inspirational

landmark for Chennai," he said. The museum is spread across 12,000 square foot across

three floors. "In this state-of-the-art museum, we have showcased

projects by Larsen and Toubro across its activities, by deploying multiple digital technologies and formats," Larsen

and Toubro's chief digital officer S Anantha Sayana said. "Digitally articulating an eight-decade history spread

across the globe with minute details, milestones, testimonies was a humongous task," he said.

A walkthrough of the digital, touch-enabled museum gives a visitor the capabilities of Larsen and Toubro.

Timeline presenting stories, milestones and significant events decade-wise on a 10-foot touch interactive LED video

wall was also set up, it said.

