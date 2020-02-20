Connect2India join hands with IRClass to provide verification services to MSMEs

Global trade information provider Connect2India on Thursday said it has partnered with IRClass to provide verification, credibility and conformance check for MSMEs. Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) is an international ship classification society providing ship classification and certification as well as technical inspection services.

Connect2India Founder Pawan Gupta said that the vision is to enable MSMEs to mitigate any regulatory and policy non-compliance coupled with business continuity and risk management. "This will not only help Indian MSMEs find global customers easily and arrange export/import orders at a much faster pace, but also help overseas SMEs build the confidence in their Indian trade counterpart with required technical certification and inspection in place as result of this collaboration," he said in a statement.

While on one side the company is helping MSMEs understand nuances of overseas customers to make their trade safe, a constant worry has been to address the concerns regarding quality, conformance and responsible manufacturing. "A common concern was that global MSMEs were constantly looking for an independent and impartial verification of Indian MSMEs to help build trust and confidence to trade. In their attempt to address such concerns, Connect2India.com announced its partnership with IRClass," he added.

Beginning March, he said his company will be adding IRClass's various offerings, including management system certification to international standards, second party audits on quality, environment, health and safety, product inspections and ratings on compliance levels extended for Indian and overseas MSMEs. "With the global awareness on quality, environment, health and safety of industrial works, social accountability, it has become imperative to demonstrate these capabilities by any MSME wishes to expand its business and cater to international markets," Gupta said.

Trade platform Connect2India.com with over 2.5 billion world trade stats, and end-to-end solution enables seamless cross-border trade between Indian and overseas SMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

