Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on its Rs 4098 cr QIP

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as the Indian legal counsel to Avenue Supermarts Limited (that runs DMart retail network) on its Rs 4,098 crore fund raise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Avenue Supermarts on the QIP. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner and Head - Capital Markets; and Abhinav Kumar, Partner; with support from Neha Samant, Principal Associate; Tania Chourasia, Associate, Vanya Utkarsh, Associate; and Akanksha Prakash, Trainee - Legal.

As a part of the transaction, Avenue Supermarts issued 20,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 2,049 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 2,039 per equity share. Other parties and advisors involved in the transaction included:

* Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDFC Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J P Morgan India Private Limited, who acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue. * IndusLaw acted as the Indian legal counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers.

* Herbert Smith Freehills LLP acted as the International Legal Counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers. The date of closing was February 11, 2020.

