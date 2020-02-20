Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on its INR 4098 Cr. QIP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:22 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Avenue Supermarts Limited (DMart) on its INR 4098 Cr. QIP

Largest ever QIP by an Indian consumer sector company

Mumbai | New Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

India’s largest law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as the Indian legal counsel to Avenue Supermarts Limited (that runs DMart retail network) on its INR 4,098 crore fund raise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Avenue Supermarts on the QIP. The Transaction Team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head – Capital Markets; and Abhinav Kumar, Partner; with support from Neha Samant, Principal Associate; Tania Chourasia, Associate, Vanya Utkarsh, Associate; and Akanksha Prakash, Trainee - Legal.

As a part of the Transaction, Avenue Supermarts issued 20,000,000 equity shares of face value of INR 10 each at a price of INR 2,049 per equity share, including a premium of INR 2,039 per equity share.

Other parties and advisors involved in the transaction included: • Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDFC Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J. P. Morgan India Private Limited, who acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue.

• IndusLaw acted as the Indian legal counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers. • Herbert Smith Freehills LLP acted as the International Legal Counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers.

The date of closing was February 11, 2020.

About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas takes forward the legacy of the 103-year old erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. The Firm is the largest and leading full-service law firm in India, with over 700 lawyers including 120 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The Firm was awarded flagship country award as being the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2018” at the IFLR Asia Awards 2018 & coveted “National Law Firm of the Year 2018 for India” at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Embassy in China making efforts to bring back body of Mumbai-based woman

The Indian Embassy in China is making all efforts to bring back the body of a Mumbai-based woman, who died of a heart attack on board an Air China flight from Melbourne, that is stuck in the morgue of a hospital in Zhengzhou due to transpor...

AstraZeneca India launches Qtern tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has launched Qtern tablets, used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in the country. Qtern tablets can be given at any time in the day with or without food, AstraZeneca India said in a state...

Sebi bans Midvalley Entertainment, officials from securities market for 7 years

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday banned Midvalley Entertainment Ltd and its independent directors from the securities market for seven years for diverting IPO proceeds worth over Rs 50 crore and not making requisite disclosures in the pro...

Trump visit: US first lady likely to visit Delhi govt school, interact with students

US First Lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school and interact with students on February 25, sources said. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020