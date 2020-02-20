Left Menu
NMIMS Announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:26 IST
- NPAT 2020: A Single Test - Unlimited Opportunities

MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS Deemed to be University announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020 - its official test for admissions for those who have appeared for 12th, to its various undergraduate and integrated degree programs across its constituent schools and campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Indore and Dhule.

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Sciences (NMIMS) Deemed to be University is a multi-campus, multi-discipline University with world-class infrastructure. It has always set its standards high when it comes to educating and shaping the minds of students - the torchbearers of our future. Their consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty from top national and global institutes and strong industry linkages have placed NMIMS Deemed to be University amongst the nation's prime centres of educational excellence and research today.

Admissions are now open for the following undergraduate courses: B.Tech; BBA; B.Com (Hons.); B.Sc. Finance; B.Sc. Economics; B.Des. (Humanising Technology); B.A. (Hons.); Liberal Arts and BBA Branding & Advertising.

The integrated courses that come under the purview of NMIMS-NPAT are MBA Tech (B.Tech + MBA Tech.); B.Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech).

To give the students an added advantage and opportunity, they can attempt NMIMS-NPAT on both the exam dates. The best of the two scores would be considered for admission.

Just one NMIMS-NPAT exam opens up a plethora of education options for students standing on the threshold of a bright future.

Applying to NMIMS-NPAT is a straightforward process and can be done within minutes. Follow these five simple steps

• Go to the website npat.in • Click on Apply Now & create an account

• Verify your account • Fill in the application form by clicking 'EDIT' button on the top

• Complete the form & submit • Pay the application fee and complete the process

Keep in mind these Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Registration: 30th April 2020

Test Dates: 9th & 10th May 2020

• For more information, contact the NMIMS-NPAT helpline: 1800 102 5138

Or Write to: admissionenquiry@nmims.edu

About NMIMS

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. PWR

PWR

