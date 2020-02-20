Coliving, Coworking & Student Housing Give 7-11% Higher Rental Yields- CII-ANAROCK Report

MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

• Coliving , coworking and student housing have 7-11% higher rental yield than 3% national residential average

• Top 6 coliving players currently have 1.18 lakh beds priced between INR 6,000 - 30,000/month • Domestic coworking operators currently present only in tier 1 cities, global players penetrating into tier 2 & 3 cities

• 13 prominent student housing brands now have 1.5 lakh beds across India • Data Centres with a potential of 10-14% rental yield drawing high investor interest; major players prefer Mumbai, Pune & Bengaluru

• Senior housing growth primarily in top cities' outskirts & tier 2 & 3 cities like Bhiwadi (NCR), Neral (Mumbai), Talegaon (Pune), Devanahalli (Bengaluru), Mysuru & Coimbatore

Changing demographics, proliferating entrepreneurship, digitisation and millennial demand are boosting the demand for various alternate real estate categories. Their significantly higher rental yields attract major investor interest, according to the latest CII-ANAROCK report 'Emerging Asset Classes: The Future Looks Promising' which was released by knowledge partners ANAROCK Property Consultants at the 2nd CII Real Estate Confluence in Mumbai today.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - 2nd CII Real Estate Confluence & Chairman - ANAROCK Group said, "Coliving, student housing and coworking have rental yields of anywhere between 7-11% - a significant step-up from the 3% national average rental yield of traditional housing formats. Coliving, student housing and senior living are the next evolutionary step in the residential real estate domain, while coworking has evolved from traditional office real estate. The drivers behind this evolution are changing social dynamics, a highly enabled start-up environment, rising interest in higher education by migratory student populations, and the need for quality housing solutions for senior citizens."

The report delves into these highly promising new Indian real estate asset classes and explores their growth drivers as well as the underlying opportunities for investors and other real estate stakeholders.

"Coliving, student housing and senior living are fundamentally innovative and specialised residential assets, but with varied business models," said Anuj Puri. "The report highlights that a majority of millennials today prefer coliving over traditional rental models. The top 6 players alone now have 1.18 lakh beds, and are drawing investments from both domestic and global institutions. From seed funding to subsequent rounds of financing, private equity players, developers and individual investors have backed this segment. Start-ups have particularly benefitted from the infusion of funds and are scaling up operations in multiple cities. Likewise, ANAROCK is actively tapping the considerable opportunities of alternate asset classes like coliving, student housing and K-12 schools", he added.

While coworking as a segment has flourished in India, there are interesting differences in how local and global players address it. As of today, domestic coworking operators have restricted their presence to tier I cities, while global players are also penetrating into tier 2 and 3 cities.

Meanwhile, the government's efforts to make data localization mandatory will ensure a promising future for data centres in the country. The recent budget's proposal to roll out a new policy for building data centre parks underscores the importance and relevance of this promising asset class. Currently, the major data centre companies prefer Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Other Report Highlights

• Senior living has immense potential in India largely because life expectancy has improved to 68.8 years in 2018. Moreover, the population aged above 60 years has already breached the 100 million mark • Apart from holistically dedicated senior citizen spaces, many developers are also launching integrated townships with a proportion of units dedicated to senior living. Most of these projects will thrive in tier 2 & 3 cities.

• Currently, for over 37 million students there are just over 6.54 million hostel beds which is merely a little over 17.4%. • 451 million active internet users, 1,173.75 million mobile subscribers, the rapid rise in digital transactions, Smart Cities Mission and Personal Data Protection Bill will boost demand for data centres.

Download the report http://bit.ly/2wuIfTu

About ANAROCK:

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking and Technology, Retail, Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and Strategic Advisory & Valuations.

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2000 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and GCC markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 300 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information; please visit www.anarock.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830831/ANAROCK_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827633/ANAROCK_Anuj_Puri.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.