Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see USD 2 bn outflow in Dec qtr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:32 IST
India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see USD 2 bn outflow in Dec qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of over USD 2 billion (about Rs 14,200 crore) in three months ended December 2019, making it the seventh consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid stuttering economic growth, says a Morningstar report. In comparison, net outflow of USD 1.3 billion was witnessed during the quarter ended September.

India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are some of the eminent investment vehicles through which foreign investors invest in Indian equity markets. Of the total quarterly net outflow of USD 2.1 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs registered a net withdrawal of USD 321 million, while the remaining amount was withdrawn by India-focussed offshore funds, the report noted.

Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into offshore ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money. "The higher net outflows from India-focussed offshore funds compared with India-focussed offshore ETFs indicate that foreign investors with long-term investment horizons have been adopting a cautious stance towards India, which is a concern but not entirely unexpected given the country's current economic landscape," the report said.

"The future trend of the flows in this category would revolve around the domestic economy and how the government's efforts to revive the dwindling economy bear fruit," it added. Despite continuous net outflows, a spike in the performance of equity markets led to a marginal increase in the assets of India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs.

During the quarter, their asset base rose to USD 49.4 billion from USD 49.1 billion in the previous quarter. Of the overall asset base of USD 49.4 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs made up about USD 8.5 billion, whereas India-focussed offshore funds accounted for USD 40.8 billion.

Overall, the category witnessed net outflows of USD 5.8 billion in the year 2019, higher than USD 5.2 billion seen in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

INS Jamuna on progress joint Hydrographic Survey off Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna is on a deployment to carry out Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South West coast of Sri Lanka wef 06 Feb 20. A team of Sri Lankan Navy hydrographers including officers and sailors has ...

Max Financial Services shares soar over 9 pc

Shares of Max Financial Services soared to touch its 52-week high on Thursday amid reports that Axis Bank may acquire more than 20 percent stake in its subsidiary Max Life Insurance. The stock hit 52-week high at Rs 597.60 during the day be...

Pinki secures gold at Asian Championships

Indian wrestler Pinki secured the coveted gold medal after beating Mongolias Dulguun Bolormaa in the womens 55kg final at the Asian Championships here on Thursday. Pinki edged out Bolormaa 2-1 in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor sta...

Crane crash: Escaped death by a whisker, says Kamal Haasan

EDS Adds quotes,details Chennai, Feb 20 PTI Veteran actor Kamal Haasan onThursday said he escaped death by a whisker when a crane came came crashing down on the sets of his latest ventureIndian 2, killing three technicians. He said ace dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020