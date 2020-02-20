AG&P breaks ground to set up LNG Terminal at Karaikal Port
The ground breaking ceremony for setting up an LNG Import facility by AG&P (Atlantic Gulf and
Pacific Company of Manila) at Karaikal Port was held in the presence of top government and senior company officials here
on Thursday. The LNG Import facility at Karaikal Port in Puducherry
in coming up on a 12 hectare site and is expected to commence commercial operations by fourth quarter of 2021, officials
said. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy, AG&P Group,
chief executive officer JM Sigelman, Karaikal Port CEO Muralidharan took part in the ground breaking ceremony.
The new terminal on becoming operational would provide natural gas to power plants besides industrial and commercial
operations within a 300kms radius. Karaikal LNG would serve the gas networks of AG&P and
other city gas companies that bring CNG and LNG to vehicles and piped natural gas to households and other establishments,
company officials said. "AG&P is deeply honoured to have the opportunity to
bring Karaikal LNG to fast-growing and dynamic Southeast India. It will become a landmark infrastructure development
for the region," AG&P CEO, JM Sigelman said. Karaikal LNG is a cornerstone project for Puducherry,
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that would provide clean and affordable fuel, he said.
AG&P Terminals and Logistics President Karthik Sahtyamoorthy said "with the addition of LNG import terminal,
Karaikal Port will become a gateway for the delivery of cleaner and lower-cost fuel to downstream demand centres."
"Our goal is to bring down the unit cost of regasification terminals for smaller volumes to make LNG
commercially viable for customers," he said. Karaikal LNG Terminal would have an initial capacity of
one million tonnes per annum and include a floating storage unit leased through a long term agreement with ADNOC Logistics
and Services from 2021 to provide an efficient solution that would enable supply of clean fuel to customers.
AG&P is one of the largest players in the gas sector and has set up city gas distribution networks across Tamil
Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan.PTI VIJ BN BN
