Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley to acquire broker E*Trade for USD 13 bln

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:11 IST
Morgan Stanley to acquire broker E*Trade for USD 13 bln

New York, Feb 20 (AFP) US investment bank Morgan Stanley announced Thursday it will buy online trading pioneer E*Trade in a deal valued at USD 13 billion. It would be the largest acquisition by an American bank since the 2008 global financial crisis, and comes as online brokers are competing fiercely for new customers.

The transaction, which requires approval from regulators, is Morgan Stanley's latest move to reinvigorate itself after nearly being crushed by bad investments during the market crash. The New York-based financial giant has transformed itself from an institution focused on speculation into a wealth manager for the rich and middle class.

The acquisition of E*Trade allows Morgan Stanley to go a step further and manage the money, savings and assets of small investors. Founded in California, E*Trade helped revolutionise online trading in the 1980s, opening the door to individual investors to invest on Wall Street, avoiding traditional brokers who demanded high fees and often would not work with small investors.

The company offers financial services to small savers and claims five million clients with assets valued at USD 360 billion. The acquisition is expected to be closely scrutinized by regulators determined to avoid the mistakes that led to the 2008 financial crisis. (AFP)

RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

JKSSB approves 222 posts for 5 new GMCs, 47 posts of other depts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board JKSSB on Thursday approved 269 posts including 222 posts of various categories for five new government medical colleges and 47 posts of pending selections, an official spokesman said. The posts...

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 5.44 Crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 12.6 kg gold worth Rs 5.44 crore from18 passengers who arrived here from various countries, officials said on Thursday.The DRI Chennai zonal unit picked up 18 passengers and two customs off...

Estonia starts building 100-million-euro data center

An Estonian tech company has kicked off construction of the Baltic states largest commercial data center, an estimated 100-million-euro USD 108-million project aimed at large financial services, telecom, and technology firms in the region. ...

UPDATE 2-China tests its soft power with neighbours over coronavirus outbreak

China called for solidarity on Thursday in a special meeting called to discuss the coronavirus outbreak with Southeast Asian nations, as Beijing faces criticism for its handling of the epidemic. The hastily called gathering in Laos suggeste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020