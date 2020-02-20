Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central govt releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:38 IST
Central govt releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states

The central government has released Rs 19,950 crore as GST compensation to states, taking the total amount released to them to over Rs 1.2 lakh crore. In a statement, the finance ministry said Rs 19,950 crore was released to states and union territories on last Monday.

When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into force in July 2017, states, which lost powers to levy taxes such as VAT, were guaranteed to be compensated for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation. This compensation was to come out of a pool that is to be created by levy of cess on certain sin and luxury goods over and above the GST tax rate. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16.

"With this release of GST compensation, the central government has released a total of Rs 1,20,498 crore towards GST compensation to the states/UTs during current fiscal," the statement said. The money released compares to only Rs 78,874 crore having been collected as compensation cess in the current FY (till January 31, 2020).

Finance Ministry officials said total GST compensation cess of Rs 62,611 crore was collected in the FY 2017-18, out of which Rs 41,146 crore was released to the states/UTs that fiscal as GST compensation. In FY 2018-19, Rs 95,081 crore was collected as GST compensation cess of which Rs 69,275 crore was released to the states/UTs as GST compensation.

Officials said that as on March 31, 2019, an amount of Rs 47,271 crore compensation cess collected had remained unutilised after the release of GST compensation to the states/UTs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...

Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A Offen...

Centre, TN govt oppose Rajiv case convict Nalini''s plea

The Centre on Thursday reaffirmed in the Madras High Court its stand that the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case convicts cannot be set free without its consent and said the Tamil Nadu cabinet recommendation fortheir premature release would hav...

Delegation of 1984 anti-Sikh riots' victims demands action against Kamal Nath, Jagdish Tytler

A delegation from a welfare society for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims on Thursday met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to demand the strictest punishment for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, and a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020