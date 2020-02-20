Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank hints at hiking stake in Max Life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:12 IST
Axis Bank hints at hiking stake in Max Life

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday hinted at raising stake in Max Life Insurance Company, whose policies it has been selling for nearly a decade. The bank, which signed an agreement with Max Financial Services and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company, did not reveal the quantum of stake it will be buying.

Axis Bank said it has entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life. A media report which was published hours before the announcement had claimed that the lender is eyeing more than 20 per cent stake in Max Life. Speculation about a potential transaction being in the works had been on for long.

Virtually all the major banks in the country have a presence in the insurance segment through joint ventures with foreign players, as the bank's ability to distribute products gives them an edge in the sector that delivers one of the best profitability ratios over a long term. Products sold through Axis Bank, which owns 2 per cent of the life insurance company, reportedly contribute for 54 per cent of Max Life's revenues.

In a statement, Axis Bank said the three entities have signed a "confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life". "We constantly keep assessing various strategic opportunities and we see a potential for greater participation in the under-penetrated life insurance space," the bank's managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said.

He added that a completion of the "proposed transaction" will create significant value for all stakeholders. "The strategic interest of Axis Bank in Max Life will lead to the much awaited permanence and allow both companies to work towards an enduring future for policyholders and other stakeholders," Analjit Singh, the founder and chairman of Max Group, was quoted as saying.

The bank's executive director for retail banking Pralay Mondal said the Axis and Max teams have been working closely for a while and "time is right to leverage this unique camaraderie and bring in a more strategic intent". Max Group's vice chairman Mohit Talwar said proposed deal is a "natural evolution" in what has been a productive partnership till now.

The statement said Axis Bank has helped generate new premium of over Rs 12,000 crore for the insurance player till now. At present, Max Financial Services owns 72.5 per cent of Max Life, while 25.5 per cent is with Japanese player Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, it said.

There was a 20 per cent growth in the bancassurance channel or the business received through the bank in the first nine months of the fiscal ending December 2019, the statement said. The last major deal done by the bank was an acquisition of digital payments company Freecharge in 2017 for Rs 385 crore.

Axis Bank shares closed 0.37 per cent up at Rs 743.95 on BSE, as against a correction of 0.37 per cent on benchmark index Sensex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...

Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A Offen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020