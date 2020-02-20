Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:29 IST
UPDATE 4-Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in a stock deal worth about $13 billion, the biggest acquisition by a Wall Street bank since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Part of a broader consolidation in the discount brokerage sector, the move will add breadth to Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit, a business that Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has been trying to build out to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking.

"The addition of E*Trade's products and iconic brand will serve as a leap forward" for the bank, said Gorman on a call with analysts. The deal reflects a more relaxed mood under President Donald Trump administration regulators, which has helped unleash other big-ticket takeovers in the financial sector.

Big banks have been emboldened to do deals that would have been tricky for the Wall Street titans under President Barack Obama's administration. In March last year, U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp's purchase of smaller rival MB Financial Inc for $4.7 billion got a nod from regulators. It was followed by approval for a $28 billion marriage of BB&T Corp and SunTrust.

Those deals were helped by Congress' move last year to ease post-crisis financial rules. "We believe federal regulators are likely to approve Morgan Stanley's acquisition of E*Trade though the review could take longer than realized as we expect the Federal Reserve to conduct a systemic risk review," said Jaret Seiberg of Cowen Washington Research Group.

Gorman sounded confident that the deal would go through without any regulatory hurdles. "We wouldn't be entering into this (the deal) if we didn't think from a regulatory perspective this would be viewed favorably," said Gorman.

The U.S. Federal Reserve did not immediately comment on the deal. Banking deals, in particular, had languished after the financial crisis as strict capital and liquidity rules were imposed on lenders with more than $50 billion in assets, making it unattractive for mid-sized firms to acquire more assets.

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR GORMAN In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Gorman said he had attempted to buy E*Trade twice - in 2002 when he was at Merrill Lynch and then again in 2007 at Morgan Stanley - before re-initiating talks late last year and finally sealing the deal.

Since taking over a decade ago, Gorman has pulled off multiple big acquisitions. He orchestrated the bank's takeover of Smith Barney, making wealth management the cornerstone of his plan to stabilize revenue. E*Trade, which became popular nearly two decades ago with commercials that blasted financial advisers for high fees, had been under the gun as the online trading space became more competitive with increased cut-throat pricing.

Revenue growth at the brokerage, like at rivals, has taken a hit in recent years from the emergence of digital upstarts called roboadvisers, falling commissions and lower interest rates, prompting consolidation in the sector. Late last year, E*Trade's biggest rival Charles Schwab Corp agreed to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for $26 billion.

Morgan Stanley will get E*Trade's more than 5.2 million client accounts and $360 billion of retail client assets, and the brokerage's CEO, Mike Pizzi, will continue to run the business following the merger. E*Trade shareholders will get 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal. That translates to $58.74 per share - a premium of 30.7% to the last closing price of E*Trade shares.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...

Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A Offen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020