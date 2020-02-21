Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motadata ranked 4th and 34th fastest-growing technology company in the Deloitte Tech Fast50 India and Fast 500 APAC 2019

Mindarray Systems Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of powerful and affordable network monitoring, log management & IT service management platforms under the brand name "Motadata", was announced the winner of the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast50 India & Deloitte Technology Fast500 APAC in 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:30 IST
Motadata ranked 4th and 34th fastest-growing technology company in the Deloitte Tech Fast50 India and Fast 500 APAC 2019
Motadata. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindarray Systems Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of powerful and affordable network monitoring, log management & IT service management platforms under the brand name "Motadata", was announced the winner of the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast50 India & Deloitte Technology Fast500 APAC in 2019. Motadata ranked fourth among the top 50 companies in India and 34th among the top 500 companies in APAC. The award is presented to companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth over the past three financial years, shown immense entrepreneurial spirit and added next-gen innovation in their products from which the industry could benefit at large.

"It gives us immense pleasure to have received the prestigious award again. We continuously thrive on innovation to build capabilities around evolving technologies to offer best-of-breed solutions to our clients. We are seeing a tremendous amount of growth opportunities across all our products, and are confident that our upcoming ITSM SaaS and AI-powered product suites will further fuel the growth required to win the prestigious award next year as well", said Amit Shingala, CEO, Motadata. "We are honored to have received the much-coveted awards, and we take pride to be ranked amongst the fast-paced technology companies in India and APAC. The recognition is a testament to our product acceptability and success in tapping the growing demand to monitor the entire IT infrastructure through a unified tool", said Anis Choudhury, Regional Sales Manager, Motadata while receiving the award during the glittering award ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. ...

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates

The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this years record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.Graduates...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...

Kovair Announces the Release of Kovair DevOps Platform for Implementing End-to-End Continuous Delivery Process

Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software tools integrations, today announced the release of Kovair DevOps Platform. The enterprise-class automation solution helps to reduce time to market and implement DevOps with end-to-end automat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020