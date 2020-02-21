Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patanjali launches their largest store at International Terminal, New Delhi

Patanjali has successfully launched their largest retail store in partnership with JHS Svendgaard Retail Venture at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi at 7

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:35 IST
Patanjali launches their largest store at International Terminal, New Delhi
Nikhil Nanda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Swami Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Patanjali has successfully launched their largest retail store in partnership with JHS Svendgaard Retail Venture at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi at 7:00 PM yesterday. The new store was launched in the presence of the Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Nikhil Nanda, Swami Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

JHS Svendgaard Group Led by Nikhil Nanda, JHS Svendgaard Group has presence across Manufacturing, FMCG and Retail Sectors.

Private Label Manufacturing The Group's parent company is JHS Svendgaard, Laboratories Limited (JHS). It is amongst India's largest private label oral care products manufacturers and is also listed on Indian Equity Markets ("NSE - JHS" & "BSE - 532771") since 2006.

With a strong foothold and experience in oral care products (both for children and adults) for almost three decades, it caters to an extensive range of oral care products for some of the biggest brands nationally and internationally like Dabur, Patanjali, Amway, Vestige etc. In the past the company has manufactured for Colgate, Oral B, Walmart amongst others. The state of art integrated manufacturing facility is located at Kala Amb in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

FMCG presence with own brand - aquawhite™ In 2013, the group ventured into the FMCG sector with JHS Svendgaard Brands Ltd and aquawhite™ as it's proprietary brand.

In 2018, the brand changed course to develop a strong focus on kids oral care range with industry first safety and compliance led products. The fluoride free' toothpaste ensures well-being of kids even when swallowed, and compliance is induced through appealing flavours and a range of exciting engagements through their favourite characters. The products further ensure the perfect timing of brushing through innovative features like flashlight & music - an industry first.

Aquawhite™ is the official (and the only) brand that holds licenses for the popular & most prominent kids characters in India like Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Angry Birds, Peppa Pig, Hello Kitty, The Jungle Book, PAW Patrol, Pokemon, Shimmer and Shine, Shiva, SpongeBob Square Pants. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Despite India 'hitting US with tariffs for many many years,' Trump says 'really like' PM Modi so businesses 'will be discussed'

Donald Trump on Thursday said that India has been hitting us hard with tariffs for many many years. But expressing his likeness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President added that great new trade deals will likely be done. Continu...

Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. ...

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates

The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this years record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.Graduates...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020