Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets fall on fears over spreading virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:49 IST
Asian markets fall on fears over spreading virus

Hong Kong, Feb 21 (AFP) A spike in new virus cases outside China spooked Asian markets Friday after Wall Street pulled back from record highs as more companies warned earnings could be hurt by the epidemic. More than 2,200 people have died from the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 75,000 people, mostly in China, and spread panic around the world.

While Beijing claims its epidemic control efforts are working, the rising death toll and number of new infections abroad have rattled investors. A batch of warnings from companies over the impact of the virus on bottom lines -- including Danish ship operator Maersk and Air France-KLM -- also fanned anxiety and dented hopes it would have only a short-term impact on earnings and economic growth.

"It took Apple to do what the coronavirus couldn't -- make stocks feel a little queasy," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp, referring to the tech giant's warning Monday that it would miss its quarterly revenue forecast because of the illness. "The market seemed to absorb the initial Apple shock in its typically pleasant manner, but it's the aftershocks when corporate America starts waving the warning flags in tandem that could prove to be the biggest gut check."

Seoul's Kospi index fell 1.2 percent after the country confirmed 52 more virus cases, taking its total to 156 -- the second highest national toll outside China. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3 and Sydney was off 0.3 percent.

Mainland China's key Shanghai Composite Index was flat following central bank efforts to cushion the impact of the virus on the world's second-largest economy where manufacturing activity has been hit hard. China reported Thursday a big drop in the number of new infections after it once again changed the method of counting patients with the virus.

It was the second revision of criteria in just eight days and the flip-flopping "did not help the mood" of investors, noted Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank. The National Health Commission reported 889 new cases on Friday, up from the previous day.

Demand for gold, which is considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, has benefited from the spreading virus as investors reduce their risk exposure. China is the world's biggest importer and consumer of oil -- and prices have been particularly sensitive to the epidemic affecting dozens of countries and territories.

Both main contracts were lower on demand fears, with Brent Crude off 0.6 per cent and West Texas Intermediate down 0.6 per cent. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Despite India 'hitting US with tariffs for many many years,' Trump says 'really like' PM Modi so businesses 'will be discussed'

Donald Trump on Thursday said that India has been hitting us hard with tariffs for many many years. But expressing his likeness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President added that great new trade deals will likely be done. Continu...

Eli Roth to direct 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has been in the works at Lionsgate for five years, reported Deadline.According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year. ...

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates

The coronavirus outbreak is denting the prospects of this years record 8.7 million-strong Chinese university graduating class, with many students stuck at home just as the corporate recruitment season usually swings into high gear.Graduates...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020