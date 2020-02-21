Millwood Kane brings Cyprus real estate assets for Indian HNI investors

Investment consulting firm Millwood Kane International has collaborated with RE/MAX India to bring Cyprus international real estate investment programmes to Indian investors. RE/MAX is a well-known real estate brand that sells international real estate in India and around the world. The company maintains houses, apartments, offices, hotels, land and other types of properties for sale and rent.

The association will bring in the best Cyprus real estate projects to India and deliver them to Indian high net worth individual (HNI) investors looking to invest abroad. Millwood Kane will be conducting roadshows in prime cities in India, with each roadshow looking to penetrate and reach the right audience as the brand has a large portfolio of real estate in London, Cyprus and other global cities.

"As many Indians begin to leverage international real estate investments to hedge the risk in their portfolio, Millwood Kane will provide the quality real estate project post thorough due diligence and market data analysis, which underlies the investment process," it said in a statement. Under the collaboration, RE/MAX India will work with Millwood Kane exclusively to create awareness about Cyprus real estate market and streamline the often-complex relationships between buyers, sellers, brokers, title and escrow agents, and notaries into agreements over contracts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.