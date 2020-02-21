FOREX-Yen repairs some damage as dollar charge slows

Japan's yen bounced sharply in early European trading on Friday, as traders swooped back into the currency after its worst four-day run in years.

The Japanese currency had lost 2% against the dollar in the previous two days as worries about the impact of the coronavirus on Asia had spread, but its early burst in London left it up 0.5% on the day at 111.5 yen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.