Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's organic food mkt growing at 17 pc annually: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:20 IST
India's organic food mkt growing at 17 pc annually: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

India's organic food market is growing at 17 per cent annually and has the potential to grow at a faster pace on rising demand for health and wellness food products across the world, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Friday. Badal and Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani jointly inaugurated an organic food festival for women entrepreneurs at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here.

The festival with a theme ''Unleasing India''s Organic Market Potential'' has been organised by both the ministries with CII as the industry partner. More than 180 women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs) and co-operatives are taking part in this three-day exhibition organised in the national capital during February 21-23.

Addressing the event, Badal said the two ministries have come together to give women entrepreneurs in the organic sector "wings to fly and reach the sky". She said this festival would be organised six times a year across India, and the plan is to make it an international exhibition in the near future.

She said the entire world is looking towards organic and wellness food, which is required for both physical and mental health. "In organic and health foods, India is a power house," Badal said, adding that there are many parts of India which are naturally organic such as Sikkim, hilly states and tribal belts.

This organic festival provides a platform to women entrepreneurs to connect with consumers as well as retailers, Badal said. "The organic sector in India is growing by almost 17 per cent every year... In times to come, the trend is going to grow much faster," the minister said.

Earlier this month, Badal had said the organic food market will touch Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. Badal said food processing, value addition and organic food would be instrumental in the government's target to double farmers' income.

"Under the able leadership of Minister of Food Processing, we celebrate the entrepreneurial potential of over 180 women in this segment of organic food under the aegis of this festival," said Irani, who is also the Textile Minister. The government has ensured that women entrepreneurs get Mudra loans to start their venture, Irani said.

She said foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing sector has increased substantially under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government is providing sustainable environment not only to farmers but also to entrepreneurs by engaging them with latest technology in food processing, the WCD minister said.

Irani stressed on providing access to latest food processing technology available globally to entrepreneurs, especially women. Apart from women entrepreneurs, the minister suggested that Divyang citizens should be part of this organic food festival from next year. Tribal produce and nutritious food supported by Poshan Abhiyan should also be included.

Food Processing Secretary Pushpa Subrahmanyam highlighted that India is ranked number one in organic producers and ninth in area under cultivation for organic products. The country produced around 1.7 million tonnes of certified organic products in 2017-18. It exported organic products worth USD 515 million in the same year.

To boost organic products and women entrepreneurship, the two ministries had signed a memorandum of understanding last year to help them get connect with government's financial schemes. The overall effort is targeted towards strengthening organic branding for India by enhancing direct linkage of local producers with buyers as well as boosting processing potential of organic output.

During the festival, training programmes will be organised for women entrepreneurs in the area of packaging, storage, marketing, innovations on renewable energy, food safety regulations and organic certifications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Israel confirms first coronavirus case in Japan ship returnee

Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ...

Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory

Tesla Inc said it had resumed tree cutting in Gruenheide, Germany so it can construct its first European car and battery factory following moves by environmentalists to stop local deforestation. Tree clearance is proceeding in an orderly ma...

Fire inside ATM vestibule in Greater Noida

A fire broke out inside an ATM vestibule, apparently due to a short circuit, in Greater Noida on Friday burning down cash stocked in the machine, police said. The blaze was reported around 12 pm at an HDFC ATM in Tugalpur village, under Kno...

Verizon India, IIT-Madras to train rural students

Chennai, Feb 21PTI IT major Verizon India has inked a pact with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, toprovide opportunities in the field of engineering to students living in rural areas.According to the programme 1Lab-1School, IIT-Madra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020