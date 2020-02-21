Left Menu
MSME Ministry launches NLAP to spread awareness about schemes and activities

A total of 126 field offices of the Ministry and its organisations are conducting awareness programs across the country to disseminate information amongst students of colleges and educational institutes.

Through the awareness programme, an attempt is being made by the Ministry of MSME to encourage students/ youth to take up entrepreneurship as their career. Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has launched a National Level Awareness Programme (NLAP) 2020 from February 17, 2020, to February 28, 2020. The main objective of NLAP is to spread awareness about the schemes and activities undertaken by the Ministry and its attached organisations - Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Coir Board, National Small Industries Corporation Limited, National Institute of MSME, MSME Technology Centres, and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization.

A total of 126 field offices of the Ministry and its organisations are conducting awareness programs across the country to disseminate information amongst students of colleges and educational institutes. During the fortnight awareness drive will be conducted in more than 600 colleges covering almost 60,000 students from all parts of the country.

Through the awareness programme, an attempt is being made by the Ministry of MSME to encourage students/ youth to take up entrepreneurship as their career. Interactive sessions are being held with the students, taking up their queries, doubts about the schemes, and programs as well as providing solutions to their inquiries. Along with the interactive sessions, the students are also shown audio-video films and presentations on the activities of the Ministry and its organisations, as well as provided details of schemes implemented by the Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

