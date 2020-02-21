Left Menu
Development News Edition

RATIONAL announces investment for Indian market

RATIONAL - the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens today announced an investment of several million euros for the Indian market.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:14 IST
RATIONAL announces investment for Indian market
RATIONAL announces investment for Indian market. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RATIONAL - the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens today announced an investment of several million euros for the Indian market. The company aggressively plans to tap the growing hospitality and start-up sector and make its presence stronger in their current markets. The investment will be utilized over the next five years in expanding the team, acquiring clients, strengthening after-sales service, creating infrastructure etc.

The company also announced the opening of a new office in India which will help strengthen the company's ability to expand its operations in the Indian market. Headquartered in Germany, close to Munich, RATIONAL manufactures the combi-steamer equipment called SelfCookingCenter® which is used in commercial kitchens. The equipment is known for its multitasking capabilities like grilling, roasting, baking, steaming food, all within a space of less than about one square metres.

It even helps in reducing the workloads in commercial kitchens as it cooks quickly, it's easy to use, it delivers consistent food quality, and even saves time, money and energy in the process. RATIONAL India, a full-fledged subsidiary operating in India since 2010 currently has an employee strength of over 30 people situated across the country and caters to well-known clients from the hospitality sector like Oberoi Hotels, as well as QSRs like Nando's and leading caterers like Sodexo amongst many others.

The company already has a strong position in all key metro markets of India and look forward to consolidate further in these markets. In India, RATIONAL has experienced an exponential growth over the years since its inception in 2010. Its strong team in India is currently headed by Vikram Goel, who has managed to position the company as a market leader in the combi-oven category in the country.

With its right strategy and efforts, the company has successfully replicated the global market share of over 50 per cent in the Indian domain as well. The 10,000 square feet new office located in Gurugram comprises of state-of-the-art experiential zones for its customers in the form of two test kitchens and a demo cafe which are equipped with RATIONAL combi-steamers.

Potential customers can visit the office and get the first-hand experience of the SelfCookingCenter® during the RATIONAL CookingLive events. The experiential zones and the demo cafe will help the customers take the right decision for their smart kitchen requirements. "By antecedently building the largest support team and infrastructure for its customers in the country, RATIONAL with its global philosophy of customer benefit is already recognized as one of the strongest brand and product in the commercial kitchen industry in India," said Vikram Goel, Managing Director, RATIONAL International India Pvt Ltd, while speaking on the occasion.

"Testimony to this is that brand RATIONAL has become top of mind brand in the combi-steamer category. Due to RATIONAL's consistent market awareness efforts, the combi-steamer has now become and integral part of all existing and upcoming commercial kitchens," added Goel. "We are in the Indian market for ten years and now with our new office and state-of-the-art demo kitchens, we are setting a new milestone in the market and strengthening our support for it," further added Goel.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked -politburo

The coronavirus outbreak in China has not yet reached its peak, state television quoted a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party as saying on Friday.A turning point in the development of the national epidemic situation has n...

Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was detained and booked on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at acounter protest in the city,...

This is not only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site. Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Rama...

UPDATE 6-Iran holds election, hardliners set to dominate with turnout key

Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear programme and growing discontent at home. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020