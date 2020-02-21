Left Menu
Must take good management practices to country's remotest parts: Goyal

Shri Goyal was speaking at All India Management Association’s (AIMA) 64th Foundation day & 14th National Management Day at New Delhi today.

Shri Piyush Goyal urged all to come together with collaboration and cooperation, for fulfilling the PM’s vision and mission for the $5 trillion economies in the next five years and truly making India a Superpower. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Shri Goyal said that India has a rich pool of management talent. Millions of people have devoted their life serving the nation, serving corporations, serving businesses and serving the Government. He said USD 5 trillion economies is something that 1.3 billion people will be engaged in creating and it is an achievable goal in the coming five years.

Shri Piyush Goyal urged all to come together with collaboration and cooperation, for fulfilling the PM's vision and mission for the $5 trillion economies in the next five years and truly making India a Superpower.

Shri Goyal further added that MSME is a sector that truly deserves recognition because some of them are doing truly wonderful work. MSMEs are the largest creator of jobs, largest exporters & largest contributors to the ecosystem and India as a nation can not survive without them. "We should all ensure on becoming a nation builder and take our governance & good management practices to the remotest parts of the country", Minister Shri Piyush Goyal added.

Shri Piyush Goyal congratulated the award winners for their contribution in the field of Innovation in MSME, Public Services and special achievements at managerial positions. Shri Goyal emphasized on the importance of Innovation in the success of Enterprises.

(With Inputs from PIB)

