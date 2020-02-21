Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:55 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Friday after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coronavirus. The IHS Markit flash services sector Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.4 this month, the lowest since October 2013 and signaling that a sector accounting for roughly two-thirds of the U.S. economy was in contraction for the first time since 2016. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 53.

The manufacturing sector barely escaped a slip into contraction, with a flash reading of 50.8, the lowest since August. Against a basket of six other currencies, the U.S. dollar was down 0.51%.

The dollar's broad weakness and increased demand for safe havens helped the yen pull back from a 10-month low hit in the previous session. The yen, which lost 2% against the dollar in the previous two days amid worries about the health of the Japanese economy, was up 0.5% against the greenback on Friday.

Coronavirus cases in South Korea and Japan, coupled with this week's dismal economic news out of Japan that stirred talk the country is already in recession, pressured the Japanese currency this week. "Fundamentally, the case is clearly a bearish one for the yen, though the dynamics underpinning the currency as a safe haven should keep the Japanese currency on the list of outperforming currencies," Jonathan Coughtrey, managing director at Action Economics, said in a note.

The yen typically rises during geopolitical or financial stress as Japan is the world's biggest creditor nation. The new coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said on Friday, contributing to a jump in reported cases beyond the epidemic's epicenter in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea.

The Australian recovered ground to trade little-changed on the day against its U.S. counterpart after slipping to an 11-year low on Friday. The impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China, the biggest export market for Australia, has pressured the Aussie in recent sessions. The New Zealand dollar was similarly about flat on the day. The antipodean currencies have now plunged nearly 6% since the start of this year.

The euro was 0.6% higher against the greenback. Business activity in the eurozone picked up more than expected this month, a business survey showed on Friday, in welcome news for policymakers at the European Central Bank, who are trying to revive growth and chronically low inflation. Sterling rose against the dollar after British factories reported the fastest rise in output for 10 months in February, assuaging some fears over the economy as Britain prepares for trade talks with the European Union. The pound was up 0.53% against the greenback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Libya ceasefire talks going in "right direction" - UN envoy tells Reuters

Ceasefire talks between Libyas warring sides are going in the right direction while hitting hurdles over violations of an arms embargo and a truce declared last month, the United Nations envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame told Reuters on Friday...

Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution on religious freedom

The Mizoram Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a private members resolution asking the Centre to take measures for protection of religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. Opposition Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga,...

UPDATE 1-U.N. says it fears 'bloodbath' in northwest Syria, Russia denies mass displacements

The United Nations warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could end in a bloodbath and called again for a ceasefire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian government offensive.Syrian ...

11 pc of world's road accident deaths take place in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that 11 per cent of deaths in the world due to road accidents take place in India alone. He made the comments on Wednesday while addressing the 3rd High-Level Global Conference on Road Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020