Whizdom Club launches Whiz Cafe to inspire collaboration

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whizdom Club, an inspiration hub by MQDC India, today launched its first food venture, Whiz Cafe, at the heart of GK-2. The cafe is a part of the Whizdom Club co-working space and offers an exciting gourmet menu, curated by internationally renowned culinary chef Ashay Dhopatkar and acclaimed pastry chef Neha Lakhani.

The launch brunch attracted people from across industries and interests - media professionals, gourmets, glitterati, bloggers, as well as members of Whizdom Club. The guests savoured a range of dishes and beverages from the cafe's exciting menu. Whiz Cafe caters to the multi-faceted lifestyles of urbanites - a perfect place for work meetings as well as casual brunches. The cafe aims to be a space that inspires and offers a platform to connect and collaborate. The vibrant design lets in abundant sunlight through floor-to-ceiling windows while especially installed air-filters protect patrons from the city's rising pollution.

The menu, along with the design of the cafe, has been planned to resonate with the youth. The cafe's extensive menu includes both comfort food and wholesome options like salads, mains, delicious desserts, fresh pastries, and a variety of refreshing beverages. Strategically located within Whizdom Club's campus, Whiz Cafe is a unique place where members of the co-working community and the cafe guests can interact and share ideas. The cafe will form a melting pot for a diverse community - co-working members, young professionals, students, freelancers, startupreneurs, and local residents.

In line with parent company MQDC's core philosophy of "For All Well-Being", Whiz Cafe by Whizdom Club aspires to create a stimulating and cohesive environment for its patrons. The cafe, by way of its food and ambience, aims to encourage a community culture through its delectable cuisine and inspiring design. "As an 'Inspiration Hub', we strive to provide an ecosystem complete with mentorship, community access, and ideation. Adding to the vibe of Whizdom Club, Whiz Cafe offers a welcoming and vibrant environment and an eclectic range of dishes, for those who like to savour and toil with the same fervour. The especially 'curated' gourmet menu is designed and served with perfection, making it a mark of exclusivity and craftsmanship by our popular and internationally renowned Culinary Chef Ashay Dhopatkar and acclaimed Pastry Chef Neha Lakhani," said Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy), Director, MQDC India, while commenting on the launch.

"It gives us immense pleasure to be a part of MQDC's India journey. For Whiz Cafe, the menu is designed for urbanites who love to embrace new experiences and culinary trends. With the inclusion of healthy comfort food in the menu, we aim to target health-conscious young professionals and millennials, offering inspiring meals to match the buzz of the city's new inspiration hub," said Chef Ashay, while discussing the Whiz Cafe launch, The cafe is spearheaded by the 'Troublesome Duo' - famous culinary chef Ashay Dhopatkar and pastry chef Neha Lakhani. Chef Ashay has worked with top culinary masters such as chef Gordon Ramsay and chef Herbert Berger. He has also been featured in several leading lifestyle magazines.

Chef Neha is an innovator and baker par excellence who refined her culinary skills by pursuing a Pastry Diploma at Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa. She was an award-winner at CAI, AAHAR 2016 and has been a prominent judge at the Asia Food Festival. She chronicles her culinary experiences as one of NDTV.com's panel of expert chefs and does recipe shoots for the channel Aaj Tak. The especially curated menu includes signature dishes by both the chefs. Chef Ashay is showcasing his famous confit chicken leg served with creamy corn chowder and winter vegetables like kale, turnips, and baby carrots, making it a mouth-watering main course.

While Pastry Chef Neha presents her all-time comfort dessert, which is a melt-in-the-mouth chocolate chip cookie, with a soft filled centre, served right out of the oven. The cafe is open from midday to 9 pm on all days except Tuesday. This article is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

