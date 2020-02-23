Left Menu
Blocks for commercial coal mining should be pre-cleared from environmental angle: Cos tell Govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 12:02 IST
Companies including Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Adani Power among others have requested the government to ensure that the blocks proposed to be auctioned for commercial coal mining should have prior-environmental clearance so that issues like 'inviolate areas' does not crop up during the development of these blocks. Inviolate areas are sights of significance for the conservation of biodiversity (flora and fauna) and forest types that are unique and ecologically important.

In the stakeholders' meeting held last month to discuss methodology for commercial coal mining, the participants made some general observations and requested that "the mines may be cleared from the environmental angle so that issues like safety zones, inviolate areas may not crop up later during development of mines," a source said. Some prominent players who participated in the meeting were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Adani Power, JSPL, Hindalco and GMR Power among others.

During the meeting, the stakeholders also requested that sufficient large mines should be earmarked for the industry, instead of numerous small mines, the source said. The participants were also of the view that the "terms and conditions are liberal and conform to the government's intentions of opening up the Indian coal sector," the source added.

The government had called meetings with various stakeholders to discuss the draft methodology as well as key bidding terms and conditions for auction of coal mines for commercial mining. Earlier, the government had said that it is initiating the process of coal auctions and the first round of sale of blocks under commercial mining is proposed to be launched in the ongoing fiscal.

The announcement came days after the government approved an ordinance to ease coal mining laws that will see more local and global players enter the Indian coal sector. A company or a joint venture company incorporated in India is eligible to participate in commercial coal auctions, the coal ministry had said.

"Moving ahead after the recent amendments in MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015, the Ministry of Coal is initiating the process for auction of coal mines for sale of coal. Expected to be held in multiple tranches, the first tranche is proposed to be launched in the current financial year," the government had said. The bidders would be required to bid for a percentage share of revenue payable to the government. The floor price shall be four percent of the revenue share, the coal ministry notice had said.

The government has released a list of 74 mines which it plans to auction under commercial mining. The ministry had said it has urged interested stakeholders to view the discussion paper and the mine specific details and submit their views/ suggestions, indicating their preferences for the mines to be considered for auction under the first tranche.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

