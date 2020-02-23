Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFCs should raise resources on sustained basis: Srei''s chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:31 IST
NBFCs should raise resources on sustained basis: Srei''s chief
Image Credit: Pixabay

Srei Infrastructure Finance, one of the country's leading NBFCs, on Sunday said the sector, which is passing through a liquidity crisis, should be able to raise resources on a sustained basis. The government and the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should come out with more clarity for raising medium-to-long-term funds by the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the firm's chairman Hemant Kanoria said.

"The basic raw material for the non-banking finance companies and banks, is money. The NBFCs should be able to raise resources on a sustained basis for conducting their businesses," Kanoria told PTI.

In a bid to address the liquidity issue, the government has taken some steps through the "partial guarantee scheme" for interim funding. "Raising resources by NBFCs from the public is a limited option and done from time to time. It depends on the profile of the NBFC concerned. The main structural issue needs to be addressed," Kanoria said. Talking about the city-based company, he said lending activity is getting affected due to liquidity issues.

"Funding has become very slow. This has affected credit offtake and flow of loans to infrastructure and the MSME sector. However, equipment finance is slowly picking up," he said. Regarding the outlook for the current fiscal ending March 31, 2020, Kanoria said that the growth in terms of disbursement will be muted, but the company will remain profitable." PTI dc BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act:HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a womanemployee does not constitute an offence under the law on sexual harassment at work place and the act cannot be allowedto be misused with exagger...

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

State-run Central Bank of India is looking to sell its entire 64.40 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Cent Bank Home Finance CBHFL, a top bank official said. The lender has floated a request for proposal RFP for appointing me...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020