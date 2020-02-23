Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 22:19 IST
Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the IMF warned Sunday, as G20 financial chiefs discussed ways to contain its economic ripple effects. Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 percent this year, up from 2.9 percent last year, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.

"The projected recovery... is fragile," Georgieva said. "The COVID-19 virus -- a global health emergency -- has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk," she said in a statement.

The alarm has been growing over the new virus as Chinese authorities lock down millions of people to prevent its spread, with major knock-on effects economically. The virus has now claimed 2,442 lives in China, cutting off transportation, disrupting trade and fanning investor alarm as businesses are forced to close their doors.

Georgieva told the Riyadh gathering that the outbreak would shave about 0.1 percentage points from global growth and constrain China's growth to 5.6 percent this year. "I reported to the G20 that even in the case of rapid containment of the virus, growth in China and the rest of the world would be impacted," she said.

The IMF projects a "V-shaped, rapid recovery" for the global economy, but given the uncertainty around the spread of the virus, Georgieva urged the financial leaders to "prepare for more adverse scenarios". At the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the first Arab nation to hold the G20 presidency, financial leaders also discussed ways to achieve consensus on a global taxation system for the digital era by the end of 2020.

But at the core of the discussions was an action plan to shield the world economy -- already facing a slowdown -- from the impact of the outbreak. The gathered financial leaders vowed to "enhance global risk monitoring" of the outbreak, according to the G20 final communique.

"We stand ready to take further action to address these risks," it said. Paris on Friday announced several measures to assist French companies affected by the fallout from the epidemic.

"We are ready to take any additional measures if necessary to cope with a possible worsening of the impact on the global economy," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who attended the G20 talks. "The risk is now confirmed, and so is the impact on the global economy, and it is a real concern for all G20 members," Georgieva warned the global economy faced other risks including rising debt levels in some countries as well as climate change, but in particular urged G20 nations to cooperate to contain the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 is a stark reminder of our interconnections and the need to work together," Georgieva said. "In this regard, the G20 is an important forum to help put the global economy on a more sound footing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan national arrested for using fake UK visa in 2014: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested an Afghan national accused of using a fake UK visa in 2014 on his Indian passport which he had obtained in 2013 by allegedly using forged voter ID and other documents. The District Investigati...

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Heat look to improve on road vs. Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, will play host to the Miami Heat on Monday night in a rematch game. Miami whipped the Cavaliers 124-105 on Saturday night, improving to 23-3 at home.Its a beautif...

Trump's Taj visit: Royal graves get mud pack, chandelier refurbished

Authorities at the Archaeological Survey of India had advanced the dates for mud-pack treatment for the graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and wife Mumtaz Mahal at Taj Mahal in view of US President Donald Trumps planned visit to the famed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020