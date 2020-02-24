Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trains between Italy and Austria resume after passengers test negative for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 04:51 IST
UPDATE 3-Trains between Italy and Austria resume after passengers test negative for coronavirus

Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours late on Sunday before restarting them after two travellers tested negative for coronavirus. A train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice, Italy, to Munich in Germany was halted on the Italian side of the Brenner Pass before being allowed to continue its journey after the two tested negative, authorities said.

"We can give the all-clear," Austria's interior ministry said in a statement. As a precaution, it added, all passengers disembarking in Austria would have their identities checked. The Brenner Pass is an important and frequently congested passenger train route between Italy, Austria and Germany.

The train, which media reports said was carrying mostly Austrians and Germans, was stopped after Italian State Railways told Austria's OBB train operator there were two people with fever symptoms on board, the interior ministry said earlier. It left the station on the Italian side of the pass shortly before midnight local time (2300 GMT), according to a Reuters witness.

Italy is battling with an explosion of coronavirus cases, which rose on Saturday to more than 150, with three deaths. The government has closed off the worst-hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Austria's interior minister Karl Nehammer said earlier on Sunday that a coronavirus task force will meet on Monday to discuss whether to introduce border controls with Italy.

Such border controls could be established within an hour, said General Franz Lang, who is responsible for public security. There have been 181 suspected coronavirus cases in Austria, with none confirmed, according to the interior minister.

Peter Kaiser, governor of the province of Carinthia which borders Northern Italy, advised against travelling to Italy on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hagelin scores twice as Capitals down Penguins

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshies goal came at 1040 off a sho...

UPDATE 3-Trains between Italy and Austria resume after passengers test negative for coronavirus

Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours late on Sunday before restarting them after two travellers tested negative for coronavirus. A train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice, Italy, to Munich in ...

Okposo scores twice as Sabres edge Jets

Kyle Okposo scored both goals, rookie goalie Jonas Johansson recorded his first NHL victory and the Buffalo Sabres beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Okposo netted markers in the first and third periods and stretched h...

Israel claims air strikes on Damascus airport area

Eds Correcting dateline Damascus, Feb 24 AFP Israel said Sunday it struck bases of the Islamic Jihad militant group near Damascus, while Syria claimed that its air defences shot down enemy missiles.The Israeli army said in a statement that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020