Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Exclusive Screening for LGBTQI+ Community/

New Delhi 24th Feb, 2020: The talk of the town social romantic comedy drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan breaks all barriers in the mainstream Hindi film industry by being one of the first feature length films based on the topic of same-sex marriage. Featuring the bold, brave, and currently the nation’s sweetheart Ayushmann Khurrana with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta; the film is promising to be one of the biggest hits of the year while hitting close on the sensitive topic of homosexuality in Indian society.

In a collaborative spirit to push the envelope for the LGBTQI+ community, Blued, India’s largest social gay dating app came onboard as the exclusive dating partner for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The special film screening at Delhi’s Delite Diamond had members from the Blued community in full attendance. The message of the movie was quite evidently about acceptance of love, regardless of genders involved. Even after scrapping of the draconian section 377, Indian society finds it hard to accept LGBTQI+ individuals as normal beings and both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Blued cut across such gender and sexuality barriers through popular mediums of cinema and dating apps.

The spokesperson for Blued Mr. Sanyam Sharma - Marketing Director, Blued India addressing the need for such socially relevant films commented, “With over 40 million users worldwide, Blued is the largest gay social app in India. While we have done out of the box campaigns in India, which focuses on strengthening the LGBTQI+ community with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, being associated as exclusive dating partner, we strengthen our stand for the community rights and position Blued strongly for the benefit of the LGBTQ community in India.”

Congratulating Blued for their welcome efforts to support the LGBTQI+ community in such a unique and vocal manner, Palash Borah, LGBTQI+ Think Tank Member, UNAIDS said, “What a way to celebrate the first mainstream commercial movie of India! Both the movie and the app seems to be doing a wonderful job at portraying LGBTQI+ individuals in the best of manners, so different from the stereotypical characterization we witness at large.”

“Blued believes strongly in the huge potential market for LGBTQI+ in the Indian subcontinent and what better than associating ourselves with a first of a kind movie which will reach the masses. Now days even families are talking openly about it which is such a pleasant change we can see post section 377’s decriminalization This movie is made for people from all walks of life, sexuality, age and gender and not specific to any sexuality/community only. Even though our app is for LGBTQI+ community, but as allies, a lot of heterosexuals have supported us in the past.” stated Mr. Sanyam Sharma - Marketing Director, Blued India reinstating the collaboration between Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Blued.

Blued is currently the largest gay social network app in the world. Launched in 2012, the free app now counts 40 million users with the majority still in its country of origin, China. The application is available on Android and iOS. Its features include verified profiles, live broadcasting, a timeline, and group conversations. Committed to the legitimization of same-sex, the gay dating app is currently valued at $600 million.

