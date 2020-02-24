Left Menu
Development News Edition

B-BBEE conference to focus on enterprise and supplier development

Mandosela made these remarks at the Gauteng provincial B-BBEE Conference in Meyerton on Friday.

B-BBEE conference to focus on enterprise and supplier development
The Gauteng leg of the conference was part of a series of provincial conferences that the B-BBEE Commission has been hosting since May last year. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Enterprise and supplier development, as well as legislative requirements of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE), will form key elements of the B-BBEE Commission's upcoming national conference.

"We will be focussing on enterprise and supplier development and linking it to the challenges that we have picked up in all the provincial conferences. We will also unpack the B-BBEE legislative requirements for enterprise and supplier development," said Senior Manager of Compliance at the Commission Lindiwe Madonsela.

Mandosela made these remarks at the Gauteng provincial B-BBEE Conference in Meyerton on Friday.

Friday's conference was a build-up to the annual conference that will be hosted in Durban on 13 March 2020.

The Gauteng leg of the conference was part of a series of provincial conferences that the B-BBEE Commission has been hosting since May last year.

The conferences were held as part of efforts to educate citizens about the role of the Commission, the services it offers and to also understand the challenges that have been identified through engagements with various stakeholders.

Representatives of different entities including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the South African Revenue Services (SARS), the National Treasury, and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) also attended the conference to give advice to small business.

"Today we emphasized the importance of adherence to corporate governance by small and medium-sized enterprises and the role that the CIPC plays. We also taught them about the importance of tax compliance.

"There was also a better understanding of the role of the B-BBEE Commission. We made sure that entrepreneurs understand the distinction between a policy-maker and the regulator and the other different players that you find within the B-BBEE space," said Madonsela.

She pointed out the need for dedicated programs that target small and medium-sized businesses.

"It is clear that even though we may have all these institutions we will still need to have specifically dedicated programs that target small and medium-sized businesses in providing opportunities to access to the economy," she said.

The B-BBEE Commission is an entity of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Malaysian PM amid political turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday announced his resignation from the post, paving the way for a possible formation of a new government. The 94-year-old leader sent a two-line resignation letter to the king, Al Jazeera repo...

South Korea confirms 70 more coronavirus cases, total 833: KCDC

South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing its tally to 833, by far the largest national total outside China.The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KC...

It's time for Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with India: minister

Australia is open for business with India and it is time for the Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with the Indian partners, a senior minister has said. Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham, who is ...

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site

Hannaa Jassem bends over a patient in a makeshift clinic on the edge of Baghdads Tahrir Square, one of a handful of women in an overwhelmingly male world of demonstrations and political confrontation.The 24-year-old works as a nurse in a ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020