Stats SA Council to engage Treasury on imminent risks in statistical system

The Ministry in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said Sunday’s meeting was aimed at finding common ground to ensure continuity and integrity of the statistical system.

The Minister, the Council and the Statistician-General are all in agreement on the need to urgently find a lasting solution to the funding challenges at Stats SA while being cognisant of the tough fiscal conditions in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has met with the Statistician-General and Statistics Council members following a media statement by the South African Statistics Council regarding funding shortages at Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

"The outcome was that the Minister, the Statistician-General and the Chair of the Council will further engage the Minister of Finance and the National Treasury team on the imminent risks in the statistical system, should we not urgently address these challenges," the Ministry said.

The Minister, the Council and the Statistician-General are all in agreement on the need to urgently find a lasting solution to the funding challenges at Stats SA while being cognisant of the tough fiscal conditions in the country.

