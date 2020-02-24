Primark talking to alternative suppliers to fill any China shortfall

Primark owner AB Foods is talking to existing suppliers in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Turkey, and Eastern Europe regarding a possible step up in production if clothing supplies from China are threatened by coronavirus, its finance chief said. John Bason told Reuters on Monday that Primark currently has enough stock to make it through to the summer months.

He said Primark imports "mid-forties percent" of its total clothing supplies from China.

