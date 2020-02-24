Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Milan stocks eye worst day since 2016 as virus pandemic fears batter Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Milan stocks eye worst day since 2016 as virus pandemic fears batter Europe
Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian shares slumped 4% on Monday, leading a selloff in European stock markets, as a jump in number of coronavirus cases outside of China heightened fears the outbreak will take a bigger toll on global growth than anticipated.

Milan shares were on course for their biggest percentage loss since June 2016 as Italy saw the biggest flare-up of coronavirus cases in Europe, with three people dying of the illness since Friday and more than 150 cases reported. The pan-European STOXX 600 and all the major regional indexes were down over 3%.

The benchmark index has dropped 4.4% since hitting a record high of 433.90 last week on hopes major central banks will work on more stimulus to counter a slowdown. The euro zone money markets have priced in around a 50% chance that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by 10 basis points in July.

Among the worst performers on the STOXX 600 were airline stocks, with EasyJet, Ryanair, Air France and Lufthansa down between 7% and 9%. Europe's travel & leisure index tumbled 4.5%. Luxury goods makers, miners, automakers, technology and banking shares all sensitive to global growth sentiment were down more than 3%.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods slid 1.3% as it warned of potential supply shortages on some lines later in the 2019-20 financial year if delays in factory production in China are prolonged due to coronavirus. The focus now shifts to the release of Ifo institute's business climate index for February, expected to inch lower to 95.3 points from 95.9 points in January.

"Due to the fact that the number of coronavirus cases increased rather late in February, the impact of this on business sentiment may not yet be fully reflected in the results of the Ifo's survey," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note. Shares in Juventus slumped 9% after the Serie A leader posted a net loss of 50.3 million euros in the first half, compared to a profit a year earlier.

Barclays fell 5.6% after the Financial Times reported the British bank was gearing up to start the search for a new top boss to replace Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death as infections mount

Casapusterlengo Italy, Feb 24 AFP Italy reported Monday its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount. It was the third death ...

UPDATE 2-WHO says it no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

The World Health Organization no longer uses the term pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency that is likely to spread further, a spokesman said on Monday. Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew afte...

Libyan premier denounces Haftar as "war criminal" at U.N.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday denounced the shelling of civilian areas and airports in his country, labelling renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar a war criminal in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.Children ...

Exposure to alcohol advertising linked to teen drinking: Study

Exposure to alcohol advertising can change the attitudes of teens about the beverage and can cause them to start drinking, according to a study that may lead to new policy recommendations for television commercials. The study, published in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020