Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trina Solar's module shipments worldwide exceed 10 GW in 2019

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Changzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:37 IST

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.'s global PV module shipments passed a new milestone in 2019, topping 10 GW for the year. According to the 2019 module shipment ranking released by PV InfoLink, Trina Solar ranked among the top three and maintained its global leadership in the category.

In 2019, the company broke the world record for the conversion efficiency of N-type monocrystalline and N-type cast-mono i-TOPCon solar cells, while continuing to promote multi-busbar, double-glass, bifacial and other advanced module technologies, leading the PV industry in terms of technical advantages. In August, Trina Solar took the initiative in developing modules that deploy the 210mm silicon wafer (210 modules), in line with industry trends. Based on decades of R&D and manufacturing experience, the company introduced a unique three-piece and multi-busbar design for large-size modules. The first 210 module prototype rolled off the company's production line in early 2020, greatly accelerating time-to-market for large-size modules.

The company's TrinaPro solution business witnessed rapid growth in 2019. TrinaPro features a selection of Trina Solar's high-efficiency modules, which, combined with an intelligent bifacial tracker algorithm and a 1500V intelligent inverter, can effectively enhance overall system efficiency, reduce the levelized cost of electricity and win the favor of customers worldwide. Sales of the Trinpro solution in the first three quarters of 2019 climbed to more than five times the figures for the whole of 2018. TrinaPro was deployed at several PV power installations that went into operation during 2019, including a Qinghai Golmud Solar Park and a PV facility in Marchihue, Chile, garnering high recognition from owners for excellent power generation and system reliability.

In 2019, the company invested in the construction of GW-level high-efficiency solar cell and module production facilities in Yiwu, Zhejiang and Suqian, Jiangsu in China, and signed framework agreements for the second phase of the projects, which, upon completion in 2020, will significantly increase the company's capacity.

Trina Solar vice general manage and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "We are excited to see that Trina Solar's module and solution business again achieved remarkable numbers in terms of shipments and received recognition from customers worldwide. In 2020, Trina Solar will continue developing its module and tracker businesses while expanding the breadth of its smart energy solutions and number of downstream projects. We also see great potential for combining PV and energy storage and have taken the initiative by investing in R&D to meet the expected demand. As an important player in and promoter of green energy applications, Trina Solar plans to continue maintaining steady growth while providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide."

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/067_4972_h_1.jpg
Caption: Trina Solar's module shipments worldwide exceed 10 GW in 2019, maintained its global leadership in the category.

About Trina Solar
Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV product research and development, manufacture and sales; PV project development, operation and maintenance; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary system development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy Internet of Things (IoT) brand and initiated the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance and New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center with worldwide leading enterprises and research institutes. The company is committed to becoming the leader of the global smart energy industry. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com .

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq report coronavirus cases linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected. Iraq announced its first case, an Iranian theology student i...

HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories

Following are the top stories at 1700 hoursNATIONDEL55 INDOUS-MODI-LD SPEECH Trumps visit new chapter in historic Indo-US ties ModiAhmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed US President Donald Trumps visit to India as a new ch...

Strict action against miscreants: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements that are responsible for the violence and arson, which have been reported in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police i...

Most small firms in China yet to reopen after virus outbreak

Most small businesses in China are yet to reopen and are struggling with supply chain obstructions after the new coronavirus epidemic triggered a national shutdown, officials said on Monday. Authorities extended Januarys Lunar New Year holi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020