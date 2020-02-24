Stonehill International School Hosts the International Baccalaureate (IB) Professional Development Workshops for International Educators

Top IB educators from countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Bolivia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, conducted 21 workshops over 3 days

Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India

There were 21 workshops conducted for the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and the Diploma Programme (DP) between February 20th and 23rd, by a host of global IB educators from countries like the US, UK, Australia, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Bolivia and Saudi Arabia. Teachers from top international schools in Bangalore including Canadian International School, Indus International School, Bangalore International School, Trio World Academy and The International School Bangalore participated in the event.

The IB workshops are held every year in one of the Asia Pacific countries to create transformative experiences for international educators. This year, Stonehill International School was considered by the IB for its great infrastructure and its faculty accredited with the International Baccalaureate Educator Network (IBEN) qualification.

There were 19 workshops conducted out of which three were for the Primary Years Programme, six for the Middle Years Programme and the rest for the Diploma Programme. For teachers supervising the Extended Essay in the Diploma Programme, there were two one-day Extended Essay workshops.

The workshops covered a wide range of topics, including pedagogy and leadership. The workshops for the Primary Years Programme included Evidencing Learning and Implementing Agency. In the Middle Years Programme, the workshops hosted were subject-specific to language and literature, arts, and physical and health education. The Diploma Programme workshops included subject-specific seminars for music, economics and Theory of Knowledge.

The event focused on building a lifelong learning mindset and strengthening experiential learning across all levels. The participating educators and decision-makers from different schools gained deeper insights and global best practices on the IB curriculum, during the three-day professional development workshops.

Mr. Brian Brumsickle, Head of School, Stonehill International School, said, “It was an honour for Stonehill International School to host the IB Professional Development Workshops. It provided an opportunity for our teachers to interact with global educators and gain valuable knowledge. The event acted as an enabling platform for the participating teachers and educators to elevate their understanding of evolving methods and best practices in teaching.”

About Stonehill International School

Spread over 34 acres, nestled 20 minutes away from the Bangalore airport, the Stonehill campus is spacious, purpose-built, safe and highly conducive to learning. The international school is fully accredited by CIS/NEASC and the Australian Boarding Schools Association. Students from age three through secondary school, reside on the state-of-the-art campus that features extensive sports fields and facilities, swimming pool, an equestrian centre, boarding houses, a dedicated STEM Block and an Arts Centre, two libraries, and a cafeteria.

Stonehill offers education in a warm and friendly small school environment, where each student’s quest for individual excellence is a priority. The students and teachers at Stonehill come from India as well as over 35 different countries spanning the globe.

About Embassy

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 55 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's community outreach program empowers over 7000 children across 17 schools to create a positive social impact in urban India.

For more information, visit www.embassyindia.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.