Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares brace for worst day since 2016 as virus risks grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:07 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares brace for worst day since 2016 as virus risks grow
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A surge in coronavirus cases outside China wiped nearly $420 billion off the value of European stock markets on Monday, as investors sought the perceived safety of gold amid fears of a greater impact on global growth. A 4.2% slump put Milan shares on course for their worst day since 2016, as Italy reported the biggest flare-up of the virus in Europe with four deaths and more than 150 infections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 3.4% and was on track for its biggest intra-day percentage slump since Britain voted to exit the European Union in June 2016. London's main index was down 3%, with oil and travel stocks among the biggest decliners, even as the rate of infections in China dropped and the country relaxed restrictions on movement in several places including Beijing.

"The key debate is how much fear spills over into reality," said Chris Bailey, European equity strategist at Raymond James in London. "China is starting to stabilize, but clearly now there are direct impacts on economies as well as the continuing supply chain impacts."

Airlines were among the worst performers on the STOXX 600, with EasyJet, Ryanair, Air France and Lufthansa down between 7.4% and 12.6%. Europe's travel & leisure index tumbled 5.4%. Broad-based declines on the index sent luxury goods makers, miners, automakers, chipmakers, and banking shares - which all tend to be tightly sensitive to expectations of global growth - down between 4% and 5%.

"Today makes it very clear that markets have been overly optimistic," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank. "Chances have certainly increased that we might be on the brink of (a) reversal of (the) long term trend." Both European and U.S. stock markets have been on a decade-long bull run since the financial crisis, and the benchmark European index was trading at record highs as recently as last Wednesday, confident that central banks would ease policy if need be to shield markets from the coronavirus fallout.

Stocks are down 5% since, putting them in negative territory for the year and bolstering expectations - already at 50% - that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by 10 basis points in July. German shares, tightly linked to China by its export strength, were also down 3%, shrugging off an Ifo survey that showed business morale rose unexpectedly in February, easing recession fears in Europe's largest economy.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods slid 1.7% as it warned of potential supply shortages on some lines later in the 2019-20 financial year if delays in factory production in China are prolonged due to the outbreak. Juventus slumped 9.3% after the Serie A leader posted a net loss of 50.3 million euros in the first half, compared to a profit a year earlier.

Bank of Ireland fell 4% after its underlying pretax profit fell for the fourth successive year and the lender added it would take longer than forecast to hit a return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 10%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs against Bangladesh in one-off Test

Bangladesh are in a strong position in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as they are just eight wickets away from the victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Monday. Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza make it through to stumps on day ...

Red Cross gets sanctions exemption for NKorea virus aid

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The Red Cross said on Monday it had obtained an exemption to United Nations sanctions against North Korea to provide testing kits and medical equipment against a possible coronavirus outbreak. The potential for an outbrea...

Northeast Delhi clashes: Delhi police appeals to people to maintain peace

Delhi Police on Monday appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law. Prohibitory orders under section 144 ...

Britain will comply with Northern Ireland protocol - PM's spokesman

Britain will comply with the obligations set out in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol with the European Union but does not see that entailing new checks on goods, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020