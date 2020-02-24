Piramal ropes in Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador for Polycrol

Piramal Enterprises' consumer products division on Monday said it has roped in former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, as the brand ambassador for its antacid brand Polycrol. Ganguly is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"We are pleased to have Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador of Polycrol... His association with Polycrol is testament to our legacy brand's strength and trustworthiness," Piramal Enterprises Executive Director Nandini Piramal said. Ganguly said he felt honoured to be associated with such a credible brand and to "look forward to creating new success benchmarks".

