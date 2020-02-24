Left Menu
Govt launches mobile app to broaden reach of PM-Kisan

On the first anniversary of launch of the government's ambitious PM-Kisan scheme, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday launched a mobile app to broaden the reach of the programme that aims to provide annually Rs 6,000 to each eligible farmer. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) was launched on February 24, 2019 in Uttar Pradesh and all states are implementing the scheme, except for West Bengal.

So far, 9.74 crore farmers are registered under the scheme against the target of 14 crore farmers. Of which, the payment has been made to 8.45 crore farmers so far after the data has been verified by the state governments, as per the official data. Launching the mobile app, the Minister said this has been developed to broaden the reach of the scheme, which is playing an important role in achieving the target of doubling farmers income by 2022.

Using the mobile app, farmers can know the payment status, correct name as per Aadhaar, know registration status and scheme eligibility besides helpline numbers and self registration features, he said. The mobile app has been developed and designed by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Already, a portal on PM-Kisan is in place for registration under the scheme. It provided end-to-end technology solution for transferring the benefits directly into the accounts of registered farmers. There is a farmers' corner on the portal where they can themselves or with the help of common service centres can file their request online and check the status of their application or make correction in name as per Aadhaar etc.

