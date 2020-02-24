Left Menu
Sebi reviews margin framework for cash, derivatives segments

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:45 IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reviewed the margin framework for cash and derivatives segments, in order to bring more efficiency in the risk management system. The move has been taken to keep pace with the changing market dynamics and to bring more efficiency in the risk management framework.

The framework, which has been prepared in consultation with the capital markets regulator's Risk Management Review Committee, will come into effect from May 1 this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Margin, in market parlance, is the minimum fund or security an investor is required to pay to the stock broker before executing a trade. This is basically part of the money collected by bourses from brokerages as upfront, before giving exposure for trading in equity and commodity derivatives.

With regard to margin framework for the cash market, Sebi has divided value at risk margin rates in three categories based on liquidity. In respect of margin framework for derivatives, the regulator has reviewed its guidelines on volatility calculation, scan range on price as well as volatility, calendar spread charge on various products, minimum charge on short option, extreme loss margin and margin on consolidated crystallised obligation.

Besides, there is a provision of additional margin for highly volatile stocks. "For securities with intra-day price movement of more than 10 per cent in the underlying market for three or more days in past one month, the minimum total margins shall be equal to the maximum intra-day price movement of the security observed in the underlying market in last one month," Sebi said.

This would be continued till monthly expiry date of derivative contracts that falls after completion of three months from date of levy, it added. For securities with intra-day price movement of over 10 per cent in the underlying market for 10 or more days in past six months, the minimum total margins would be equal to the maximum intra-day price movement of the security observed in the underlying market in the previous six months, the regulator said.

It further said this will be continued till monthly expiry date of derivative contracts that falls after completion of one year from date of levy. Sebi has reiterated that the risk management is primarily a responsibility of clearing corporations (CCs) and the framework prescribed by the regulator is a minimum framework. It further said CCs are allowed to be more conservative as per their own perception of risk.

Earlier in January, the regulator has rationalised margin framework for the commodity derivatives segment, wherein clearing corporations need to categorise commodities as per their realised volatility.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

