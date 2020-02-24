Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puma India sales up 23% to Rs 1,413 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:47 IST
Puma India sales up 23% to Rs 1,413 cr

Sports brand PUMA on Monday said it has posted a revenue growth of 23 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore for 2019. The company, has posted a double-digit growth in the financial year ending December 2019, despite a slowdown that impacted several companies, Puma said in a statement.

"The brand’s success is a result of the growing number of consumers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. In addition to this, overall growth of the sportswear market and categories like women’s and kids is driving increased sales for the brand in India," it said. Puma India Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said: "India is a very important market for PUMA globally. With the development in sports and also increasing popularity of sportswear in fashion, especially among the youth, we see huge potential for growth in future. We will continue to invest and strengthen our presence in India.”

PUMA, which had entered India in 2006, has a strong retail presence operating 373 exclusive stores across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured - police

Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.Police declined to say it was an accident or a deliberate attack. ...

Ice hockey-Women's matches postponed due to coronavirus threat

Top women ice hockey players have postponed a three-game series against Japans national team due to the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association PWHPA announced on Monday. The three exhibitio...

Leftists in Hyderabad protest against Trump''s visit

CPIM secretary in Telangana Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said US President DonaldTrumps visit to India would only benefit America. In a statement here, he said crores of farmers anddaily wage earners in India would be in the streets if ...

UPDATE 1-Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to U.S., his lawyer says

Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be a suicide risk, his lawyer told a British court hearing on Monday.Assanges lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition would expose A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020