Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday announced appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as the company's Chairman & Managing Director from February 24, 2020. It is to inform that pursuance to Ministry of Power on February 24, 2020, S Abhay Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, NHPC said in a statement.

Singh took charge in place of Ratish Kumar who was holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director in addition to his duties as Director (Projects), it said. Singh (57 years) did his Civil Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur (formerly Regional Engineering College, Durgapur) in 1983, the statement said.

He started his professional journey in 1985 with joining NHPC at Tanakpur HE (hydro electric) Project (120 MW) as Probationary Executive. In his 35 years of professional life, he has played pivotal roles in the set up of many hydroelectric projects, it said.

He is presently also acting as a Nominee Director in Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited.

