Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:20 IST
Abhay Kumar Singh takes over as NHPC CMD

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday announced appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as the company's Chairman & Managing Director from February 24, 2020. It is to inform that pursuance to Ministry of Power on February 24, 2020, S Abhay Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company on February 24, 2020 till the date of his superannuation i.e. August 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, NHPC said in a statement.

Singh took charge in place of Ratish Kumar who was holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director in addition to his duties as Director (Projects), it said. Singh (57 years) did his Civil Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur (formerly Regional Engineering College, Durgapur) in 1983, the statement said.

He started his professional journey in 1985 with joining NHPC at Tanakpur HE (hydro electric) Project (120 MW) as Probationary Executive. In his 35 years of professional life, he has played pivotal roles in the set up of many hydroelectric projects, it said.

He is presently also acting as a Nominee Director in Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward $7.5 billion pipeline in trail dispute

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to find that the federal government had authority to grant a right of way for a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rural V...

Red Wings trade veteran D Green to Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021. Green, 34, is in the final season of a two-year contract signed in June...

UPDATE 5-Car drives into German carnival parade, more than 30 reported injured

More than 30 people were injured on Monday after a car plowed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, Bild newspaper said on Monday.Police confirmed the incident but said it was too early to say exactly how many peo...

Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020