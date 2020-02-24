Agriculture Ministry ropes in CSCs to enrol farmers for Kisan Credit Card

The agriculture ministry has roped in the government's e-governance services provider CSC SPV to fast-track registration of eligible farmers for Kisan Credit Card. Under the collaboration, around 3.65 lakh common service centres will enrol interested and eligible farmers for KCC, which provides them credit support for farming as well as non-farming activities.

"CSC e-Governance India Ltd has been authorised by the agriculture ministry to register eligible farmers for KCC," CSC e-Governance India Ltd CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI. Currently, 6.67 crore farmers across the country have been provided KCCs.

The government has decided to provide benefit of KCC to all 9.7 crore farmers registered under the PM Kisan Scheme. "Evidently, 50 per cent of farmers do not have access to institutional credit under KCC. In order to facilitate institutional credit to all farmers across the country, the government has launched a special drive to cover all beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme," Tyagi said.

While details of the Scheme will be fetched through the the PM Kisan portal, the village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) will enter other details of crop, allied activities and type of KCC. "Following the submission of details, the VLE will provide a printout of the acknowledgement to the farmer. The VLE will collect Rs 30 per farmer for this service," Tyagi said.

