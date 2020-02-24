Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus spreads outside China, but 'world in Wuhan's debt' for its actions -WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:34 IST
WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus spreads outside China, but 'world in Wuhan's debt' for its actions -WHO
File photo

Italy, South Korea, and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases on Monday, but China eased curbs as the rate of infection there slowed and a visiting World Health Organization team said a turning point had been reached in the epicenter, Wuhan.

The virus has put Chinese cities into lockdown in recent weeks, disrupted air traffic to the workshop of the world and blocked global supply chains for everything from cars and car parts to smartphones. But China's actions, especially in Wuhan, had probably prevented hundreds of thousands of cases, said the head of the WHO delegation in China, Bruce Aylward, urging the rest of the world to learn the lesson of acting fast.

"The world is in your debt," Aylward, speaking in Beijing, told the people of Wuhan. "The people of that city have gone through an extraordinary period and they're still going through it." The surge of cases outside mainland China triggered sharp falls in global share markets as investors fled to safe havens. European share markets suffered their biggest slump since mid-2016, gold soared to a seven-year high, oil tumbled nearly 5% and the Korean won fell to its lowest level since August.

Wall Street dived around 3% after it opened as the ugly sell-off spread. Italian shares tumbled nearly 5%. But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the global economy or supply chains, saying it was simply too soon to know.

The WHO's Aylward said multiple data sources all suggested that the rate of infection in Wuhan was falling: "They're at a point now where the number of cured people coming out of hospitals each day is much more than the sick going in." WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that using the word "pandemic" did not fit the facts. "We must focus on containment while preparing for a potential pandemic," he told reporters in Geneva, adding that the world was not witnessing an uncontained spread of large-scale deaths.

MEASURE OF RELIEF Liang Wannian of China's National Health Commission said only that the rapid rise had been halted and the situation was still grim. He said over 3,000 medical staff had become infected, most in Hubei province surrounding Wuhan, probably due to the lack of protective gear and to fatigue.

Excluding Hubei, mainland China reported 11 new cases, the lowest since the national health authority started publishing nationwide daily figures on Jan. 20. The coronavirus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, most of them in Hubei.

Overall, China reported 409 new cases on the mainland, down from 648 a day earlier, taking the total number of infections to 77,150 cases as of Feb. 23. The death toll rose by 150 to 2,592. But there was a measure of relief for the world's second-largest economy as more than 20 province-level jurisdictions, including Beijing and Shanghai, reported zero new infections.

Outside mainland China, the outbreak has spread to some 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen, according to a Reuters tally. South Korea reported 231 new cases, taking its total to 833. Many are in its fourth-largest city, Daegu, which became more isolated with Asiana Airlines and Korean Air suspending flights there until next month.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, and Iraq recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, where the toll was 12 dead and 61 infected. Most of the infections were in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom. A WHO team is due in Iran on Tuesday.

ITALY AT RISK Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy, with some 150 infections - compared with just three before Friday - and a sixth death.

In northern Italy, authorities sealed off the worst-affected towns and banned public gatherings across a wide area, halting the carnival in Venice, where there were two cases. The outbreak originated in Codogno, a small town southeast of Milan where Lombardy's first infected patient, a 38-year-old man now in stable condition, was treated.

Austria briefly suspended train services through the Alps from Italy after two travelers coming from Italy showed symptoms of fever. Both tested negative. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7) Chinese President Xi Jinping urged businesses to get back to work, though he said the epidemic was still "severe and complex, and prevention and control work is in the most difficult and critical stage".

Mnuchin told Reuters in the Saudi city of Riyadh that he did not expect the epidemic to have a material impact on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal. The Washington Post, citing three unnamed people briefed on the plan, said the White House could request close to $1 billion from U.S. lawmakers to help boost the nation's response to the coronavirus. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters: "I'm not going to get into an announcement on what we're going to take to Congress but the fact is that we have aggressively worked to combat the spread of this virus..."

Japan had 773 cases as of late Sunday, mostly on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo. In South Korea, drone footage https://share.insider.thomsonreuters.com/link?entryId=1_jqhog27w showed what appeared to be hundreds of people queuing in a neat line outside a Daegu supermarket to buy face masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020