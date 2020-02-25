Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hudco board to consider raising up to Rs 28,000 cr via bonds this week

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:02 IST
Hudco board to consider raising up to Rs 28,000 cr via bonds this week

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) on Tuesday said its board will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 28,000 crore through issue of bonds. The shares of Hudco were trading at Rs 31.85 a piece on BSE, down 1.24 per cent.

"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday wherein the matter relating to raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures (including tax-free bonds, capital gain bonds up to Rs 28,000 crore will be considered," Hudco said in a filing to BSE. With an authorised capital of Rs 2,500 crore, as on date Hudco has a paid up equity of Rs 2,001.90 crore, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-OPEC+ countries should not be complacent about coronavirus - Saudi energy min

Saudis Arabias Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Tuesday that OPEC countries should not be complacent about the coronavirus.Everything serious requires attendance, he told reporters on the sidelines of an industry con...

Armenia's ousted president stands trial on graft charges

Yerevan Armenia, Feb 25 AFP Former Armenian president Serzh Sarkisian on Tuesday goes on trial charged with corruption, nearly two years after he was ousted from power by a popular uprising following a decade in office. Sarkisian, who domin...

UPDATE 1-Japan to tighten export policy on coal-fired power plants -minister

Japan will launch a review by the end of June aimed at tightening conditions for the export of coal-fired power plants, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday. The move follows global criticism over the Japanese governments s...

UPDATE 3-S.Korea to test 200,000 members of church at centre of coronavirus outbreak

South Korean health authorities said on Tuesday they aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases that has taken the countrys tally to 893. South Koreas fast-spreading outbreak has fuel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020