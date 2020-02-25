Hudco board to consider raising up to Rs 28,000 cr via bonds this week

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) on Tuesday said its board will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 28,000 crore through issue of bonds. The shares of Hudco were trading at Rs 31.85 a piece on BSE, down 1.24 per cent.

"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday wherein the matter relating to raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures (including tax-free bonds, capital gain bonds up to Rs 28,000 crore will be considered," Hudco said in a filing to BSE. With an authorised capital of Rs 2,500 crore, as on date Hudco has a paid up equity of Rs 2,001.90 crore, according to its website.

