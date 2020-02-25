Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overseas investors from Mauritius eligible for FPI registration with enhanced monitoring: Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:30 IST
Overseas investors from Mauritius eligible for FPI registration with enhanced monitoring: Sebi

Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday said foreign investors from Mauritius will continue to be eligible for FPI registration with increased monitoring as per international norms. The announcement comes after the tax haven was put on the "grey list" of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) -- an inter-governmental policy making body that sets anti-money laundering standards.

A significant percentage of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing in the Indian market is registered in Mauritius. The island nation is the second largest source after the United States from which foreign portfolio investments come into the country.

As per January NSDL data, assets under custody of US FPIs are worth Rs 11,62,579 crore and those from Mauritius stood at Rs 4,36,745 crore. Following the FATF notice, some fund managers knocked on Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) door overnight, raising concerns over validity of FPI registration done through the tax haven.

The regulator on Tuesday said, "Foreign investors from Mauritius will continue to be eligible for FPI registration with increased monitoring as per FATF norms". "It is noted from FATF website that when a jurisdiction is placed under increased monitoring, it construes that the country has committed to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring," Sebi said.

In a detailed statement, Sebi said that FATF does not call for the application of enhanced due diligence to be applied to these jurisdictions, but encourages its members to take into account this information in their risk analysis. Referring to the above, Sebi said that intermediaries should take note of it.

FATF identifies jurisdictions that have significant strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing of proliferation. Jurisdictions under the "grey list" face increased monitoring.

Currently, there are 18 jurisdictions identified as having "strategic deficiencies", including Mauritius and Pakistan, as per the FATF. For several years, there have been apprehensions about Mauritius being a money laundering route for FPIs due to its limited regulatory oversight. But, the Indian Ocean island nation has been taking several steps in recent years to address the concerns.

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 118.15 points higher at 40,481.38, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 32.70 points at 11,862.10. On a net basis, FPIs sold equities worth Rs 1,160.90 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australia's Hewitt says ATP Cup success put ITF under pressure

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt says the success of the inaugural ATP Cup in January has put the International Tennis Federation ITF under pressure over its revamped Davis Cup. The team-based ATP Cup, organized by the mens tour and T...

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly.

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly....

UPDATE 1-OPEC+ countries should not be complacent about coronavirus - Saudi energy min

Saudis Arabias Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Tuesday that OPEC countries should not be complacent about the coronavirus.Everything serious requires attendance, he told reporters on the sidelines of an industry con...

Armenia's ousted president stands trial on graft charges

Yerevan Armenia, Feb 25 AFP Former Armenian president Serzh Sarkisian on Tuesday goes on trial charged with corruption, nearly two years after he was ousted from power by a popular uprising following a decade in office. Sarkisian, who domin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020